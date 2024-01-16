Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Liotta and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Honor Actor's Legacy at 2023 Emmys

Watch : Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta's loved ones turned heads at the 2023 Emmys as they arrived at the ceremony to represent the late actor.

On Jan. 15, his daughter Karsen Liotta, 25, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo walked the red carpet together at the award show, where the star is nominated for a posthumous Emmy Award. Ray's daughter wore a white sleeveless gown while her dad's partner sported a black gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Jacy shared a photo of herself posing with Karsen before their arrival at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Instagram. (Click here to see all the celebrity arrivals.)

The Goodfellas actor is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of Big Jim Keene in the miniseries Black Bird, one of his final acting roles.

If Ray beats his fellow nominees in the same category—costar Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jenkins from Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murray Barlett from Welcome to Chippendales, Jesse Plemons from Love & Death and Joseph Lee and Young Mazino from Beef—to win the award, it will mark his second Emmy win. In 2005, he won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for a part on the medical drama ER.