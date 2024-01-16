Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Liotta and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Honor Actor's Legacy at 2023 Emmys

Ray Liotta's loved ones turned heads on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards, where the late star is nominated for an Emmy for the second time.

Watch: Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta's loved ones turned heads at the 2023 Emmys as they arrived at the ceremony to represent the late actor.

On Jan. 15, his daughter Karsen Liotta, 25, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo walked the red carpet together at the award show, where the star is nominated for a posthumous Emmy Award. Ray's daughter wore a white sleeveless gown while her dad's partner sported a black gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Jacy shared a photo of herself posing with Karsen before their arrival at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Instagram. (Click here to see all the celebrity arrivals.)

The Goodfellas actor is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of Big Jim Keene in the miniseries Black Bird, one of his final acting roles.

If Ray beats his fellow nominees in the same category—costar Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jenkins from Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murray Barlett from Welcome to Chippendales, Jesse Plemons from Love & Death and Joseph Lee and Young Mazino from Beef—to win the award, it will mark his second Emmy win. In 2005, he won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for a part on the medical drama ER.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ray died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic in May 2022, months before Black Bird debuted on Apple TV+. The causes of his death was determined to be heart and respiratory system issues. Last May, on the first anniversary of the actor's passing, Jacy paid tribute to her late fiancé, who had proposed to her in 2020, on her Instagram.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock," she wrote, alongside several photos of herself with Ray. "My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down. I'll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn't say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out the window. When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. Your going to be ok."

Jacy continued, "It's been a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is. Learning to smile at what was. It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok."

The 2023 Emmy Awards air at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. on Fox. See photos of celebs arriving at the ceremony:

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in Vacheron Constantin.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Meghann Fahy

in custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

in custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes and Simon G jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Evan Peters

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bella Ramsey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jason Sudekis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kathryn Hahn

in Christian Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Mychal Bella Bowman

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Sportmax.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Christina Ricci

in Saint Laurent.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Joan Collins

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

ROBYN BECK / Contributor GETTY IMAGES

Donald Glover

in Bode.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Christian Siriano.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook

in Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Theo James

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

in custom Gucci & Reza jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein

