Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Liotta and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Honor Actor's Legacy at 2023 Emmys

Ray Liotta's loved ones turned heads at the 2023 Emmys as they arrived at the ceremony to represent the late actor.
On Jan. 15, his daughter Karsen Liotta, 25, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo walked the red carpet together at the award show, where the star is nominated for a posthumous Emmy Award. Ray's daughter wore a white sleeveless gown while her dad's partner sported a black gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Jacy shared a photo of herself posing with Karsen before their arrival at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Instagram. (Click here to see all the celebrity arrivals.)
The Goodfellas actor is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of Big Jim Keene in the miniseries Black Bird, one of his final acting roles.
If Ray beats his fellow nominees in the same category—costar Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jenkins from Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murray Barlett from Welcome to Chippendales, Jesse Plemons from Love & Death and Joseph Lee and Young Mazino from Beef—to win the award, it will mark his second Emmy win. In 2005, he won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for a part on the medical drama ER.
Ray died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic in May 2022, months before Black Bird debuted on Apple TV+. The causes of his death was determined to be heart and respiratory system issues. Last May, on the first anniversary of the actor's passing, Jacy paid tribute to her late fiancé, who had proposed to her in 2020, on her Instagram.
"A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock," she wrote, alongside several photos of herself with Ray. "My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down. I'll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn't say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out the window. When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. Your going to be ok."
Jacy continued, "It's been a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is. Learning to smile at what was. It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok."
