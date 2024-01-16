Will Meghann Fahy Appear in Season 3 of The White Lotus? See Her Reaction

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3 Cast and Location Revealed

Start playing The White Lotus theme song because Meghann Fahy just checked in to the 2023 Emmy Awards.

The actress arrived at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15 in a red Armani gown (see more stars' red carpet looks here). While walking the red carpet Meghann played a game that was a nod to her character Daphne's ability to convey so much without having to speak a single word.

The 33-year-old was then asked a series of questions which she had to answer while staying tight-lipped. And when asked if there's a chance she'll be in the upcoming season three of The White Lotus, Meghann simply replied with a shrug. Although, her name wasn't listed when The White Lotus revealed the cast list for season three last week.

One thing is for sure: Meghann is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the second season of The White Lotus. In fact, her nod is one of 23 the show has received for its sophomore year—making it among the most-nominated shows of the night.