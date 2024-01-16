Will Meghann Fahy Appear in Season 3 of The White Lotus? See Her Reaction

Meghann Fahy, who is nominated for an Emmy for her performance in season two of The White Lotus, played coy when asked if she'll appear in season three. See her reply without saying a word.

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3 Cast and Location Revealed

Start playing The White Lotus theme song because Meghann Fahy just checked in to the 2023 Emmy Awards.

The actress arrived at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15 in a red Armani gown (see more stars' red carpet looks here). While walking the red carpet Meghann played a game that was a nod to her character Daphne's ability to convey so much without having to speak a single word.

The 33-year-old was then asked a series of questions which she had to answer while staying tight-lipped. And when asked if there's a chance she'll be in the upcoming season three of The White Lotus, Meghann simply replied with a shrug. Although, her name wasn't listed when The White Lotus revealed the cast list for season three last week.

One thing is for sure: Meghann is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the second season of The White Lotus. In fact, her nod is one of 23 the show has received for its sophomore year—making it among the most-nominated shows of the night.  

Meghann—who was spotted kissing her costar Leo Woodall in November—is nominated alongside her castmates Jennifer CoolidgeAubrey PlazaSabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco. Joining them in the category are The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki (who just took home the Golden Globe for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana), Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn and Succession's J. Smith-Cameron (see the full list of nominees here).

E!

Other White Lotus nominees include F. Murray AbrahamMichael ImperioliTheo James and Will Sharpe, who are all in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. The HBO hit is also a contender for Outstanding Drama Series.

However, it will face some tough competition. Succession is the most-nominated show of the night with 27 nods followed by The Last of Us with 24. In the comedy category, Ted Lasso leads the pack with 21 nominations.

Fans can watch Anthony Anderson host the 2023 Emmys starting at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Until then, celebrate TV's biggest night by seeing photos of more stars the event.

