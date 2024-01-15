Lenny Kravitz Is Totally Ready to Rock Daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Wedding

Watch : Lenny Kravitz Says Daughter Zoë Is 'Very Happy' to be Marrying Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

Lenny Kravitz is a doting father of the bride.

On the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, the legendary rocker continued to sing the praises of his and ex Lisa Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz's fiancé, Channing Tatum and said he was looking forward to their wedding. The four-time Grammy winner even humbly, and jokingly, volunteered his musical services, should a request be made to perform at the event.

"There is no fee, are you kidding?" the 59-year-old told E! News' Keltie Knight. "It's my daughter." (To hear more from Lenny, tune in to E! News Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 p.m.)

And when asked who would win in a dance-off, the Hunger Games actor didn't miss a beat. "No, I'd give that to Channing," he said. "I can't mess with Magic Mike."

It was reported in October that Zoë, 35, and Channing, 43, had gotten engaged after about two years together. The two had met while working on her film Pussy Island in 2021.

"I do love him," Lenny said about the Magic Mike actor. "We're good friends. A lot of mutual respect. And my daughter's happy."