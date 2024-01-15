Lenny Kravitz Is Totally Ready to Rock Daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Wedding

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the Critics Choice Awards, Lenny Kravitz sang the praises of Channing Tatum while discussing daughter Zoë Kravitz's upcoming wedding to the actor.

Watch: Lenny Kravitz Says Daughter Zoë Is 'Very Happy' to be Marrying Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

Lenny Kravitz is a doting father of the bride.

On the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14, the legendary rocker continued to sing the praises of his and ex Lisa Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz's fiancé, Channing Tatum and said he was looking forward to their wedding. The four-time Grammy winner even humbly, and jokingly, volunteered his musical services, should a request be made to perform at the event.

"There is no fee, are you kidding?" the 59-year-old told E! News' Keltie Knight. "It's my daughter." (To hear more from Lenny, tune in to E! News Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 p.m.)

And when asked who would win in a dance-off, the Hunger Games actor didn't miss a beat. "No, I'd give that to Channing," he said. "I can't mess with Magic Mike."

It was reported in October that Zoë, 35, and Channing, 43, had gotten engaged after about two years together. The two had met while working on her film Pussy Island in 2021. 

"I do love him," Lenny said about the Magic Mike actor. "We're good friends. A lot of mutual respect. And my daughter's happy." 

The "American Woman" singer has expressed his fondness for his future son-in-law before. "I love him. He's a great guy," Lenny told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. "He's a great guy. We're very close, and we have a great line of communication."

Swan Gallet / WWD via Getty Images / Joy Malone / Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The music icon noted he and Channing often spend time together. "We hang out like you hang out with your family," he added. "We're together whenever we can."

This will mark the second marriage for both Zoë and Channing. The Big Little Lies actress finalized a divorce from Karl Glusman in 2021—several months after she filed papers, while her fiancé split from his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan in 2018 after eight years of marriage. The two, who divorced a year later, share daughter Everly, 10.

See photos of Lenny and other stars on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards:

