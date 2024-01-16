Daniel Radcliffe Sparks Marriage Rumors With Erin Darke at 2023 Emmys

There were two people Daniel Radcliffe wanted to please most with his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic: His partner Erin Darke's parents.
The Harry Potter alum spoke about their feedback on his performance in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he is nominated for his first Emmy, at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15.
"Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws," the 34-year-old told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox during a live broadcast on the red carpet at the ceremony at L.A. Live's Peacock in Los Angeles. "They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God." (See photos of the stars arriving on the Emmys red carpet.)
While Daniel has referred to Erin's parents as his "in-laws" in past media interviews, his interview, and the fact that he did not contradict Erin being referred to as his "wife," still drew fresh speculation on social media that the two may be married. The actor has never confirmed a marriage or engagement to his partner of about 10 years, who joined him at the Emmys but did not appear with him during his red carpet interview. Neither were seen wearing wedding rings.
Weird: Al Yankovic Story, a satirical biopic, also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. During his red carpet interview, Daniel relayed a message to the real pop queen, who he said he and his cast mates were still waiting to hear from with regard to her satirical depiction.
"I hope you like the film," he said. "I thought Evan Rachel Wood just did the best job as a not-at-all real version of Madonna."
Daniel is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Weird: Al Yankovic Story, competing against Black Bird's Taron Egerton, Beef's Steven Yeun, George & Tammy's Michael Shannon, Welcome to Chippendales' Kumail Nanjiani and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Evan Peters.
But win or lose, Daniel has a lot to celebrate—and a new little guy to do it with. After all, last year, he and Erin welcomed a baby boy, whose name has not been made public.
"It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful," Daniel told E! News in July about becoming a dad. "Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."
Also great? All the couples turning TV's biggest night into a date night.