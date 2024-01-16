Daniel Radcliffe Sparks Marriage Rumors With Erin Darke at 2023 Emmys

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Message to Madonna After Playing Weird Al Yankovic

There were two people Daniel Radcliffe wanted to please most with his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic: His partner Erin Darke's parents.

The Harry Potter alum spoke about their feedback on his performance in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he is nominated for his first Emmy, at the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15.

"Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws," the 34-year-old told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox during a live broadcast on the red carpet at the ceremony at L.A. Live's Peacock in Los Angeles. "They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God." (See photos of the stars arriving on the Emmys red carpet.)

While Daniel has referred to Erin's parents as his "in-laws" in past media interviews, his interview, and the fact that he did not contradict Erin being referred to as his "wife," still drew fresh speculation on social media that the two may be married. The actor has never confirmed a marriage or engagement to his partner of about 10 years, who joined him at the Emmys but did not appear with him during his red carpet interview. Neither were seen wearing wedding rings.