Evan Peters Details the Intense Prep He Did to Play Jeffrey Dahmer

Watch : Ryan Murphy FIRES BACK at Dahmer Series Backlash

Evan Peters knew he had to get inside Jeffrey Dahmer's head.

The 35-year-old actor plays notorious serial killer Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the series has garnered its fair share of criticism, Peters' visceral performance has been widely praised.

In a conversation with Murphy and the series' ensemble cast, released Nov. 28, Peters detailed the arduous work that went into capturing Dahmer's ominous essence.

"He has such a distinct voice and that dialect," Peters said. "I worked with dialect coaches and then created this 45-minute audio composite that I listened to every day to stay in the accent, but also to really get into the mindset for the day and all the scenes we were shooting. I tried to attempt to understand what he was thinking and going through. I just tried to stay in it because it was to hard too go in and out of it."

Murphy pointed to a 1994 Dahmer interview with NBC's Stone Phillips, the only network television interview Dahmer ever granted, that Murphy personally suggested as inspiration.