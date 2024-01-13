Mia Goth Sued for Allegedly Kicking Background Actor in the Head

Watch : Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Welcome FIRST Child Together

A background actor who worked with Mia Goth on the film MaXXXine last year has filed a battery lawsuit against the actress, alleging she kicked him in the head on purpose while filming a scene and caused him to have a concussion.

James Hunter filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles court Jan. 8, several months after the movie wrapped production. E! News has reached out to Goth's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

In his lawsuit, obtained by E! News, the actor alleged that he was hired to play the part of "Dead Parishioner" in MaXXXine, which stars Goth in the title role of Maxine. He said in the docs that while filming a scene in April 2023, he was made to lie down in the dirt and play dead while the actress was supposed to "step over him, look down at him, and continue to run" past him.