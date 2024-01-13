Why Ian Somerhalder Doesn't Miss Hollywood After Saying Goodbye to Acting

Ian Somerhalder isn't thirsting to sink his teeth into another role.
In fact, the Vampire Diaries alum doesn't even miss acting after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his wife Nikki Reed to concentrate on family—including their 6-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son—and reconnecting with nature.
"I love what I did for a really long time," Ian told E! News at the Jan. 11 screening of Common Ground in partnership with Maker's Mark. "I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run."
However, Ian does look back on set life fondly, describing it as a "community" and a "family."
"But this is our 2.0 version," he said, before turning to Nikki with a smile, "about to be 3.0 version."
In the couple's new dawn, Ian, 45, and Nikki, 35, are focused on creating a better future for the next generation. That's why they got involved as executive producers on Common Ground, a follow-up to the 2020 documentary Kiss the Ground about how the "regenerative agriculture" movement could help with the global food system and Earth's climate.
"When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion," Nikki told E! at the event. "It's a beautiful thing to see what's happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from."
For the Twilight actress, she had her "a-ha chapter" in her early 20s. "I started connecting the dots between what you do for the planet and what you do for yourself," she said. "It's an evolution and a lifelong pursuit."
Nikki continued, "It's become a way of living so much simpler."
But like Ian, who she married in 2015, Nikki has fond memories of her silver screen projects, including her breakout role in the 2003's Thirteen.
"It's such a throwback, all the time," she admitted. "It's life-changing for a lot of us."
Ian added of the coming-of-age movie, "It's pretty much a cultural thing."
Common Ground is in select theaters now.
