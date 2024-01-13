Why Ian Somerhalder Doesn't Miss Hollywood After Saying Goodbye to Acting

Watch : Jason Momoa, Demi Moore, Ian Somerhalder & More Talk Common Ground Film

Ian Somerhalder isn't thirsting to sink his teeth into another role.

In fact, the Vampire Diaries alum doesn't even miss acting after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his wife Nikki Reed to concentrate on family—including their 6-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son—and reconnecting with nature.

"I love what I did for a really long time," Ian told E! News at the Jan. 11 screening of Common Ground in partnership with Maker's Mark. "I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run."

However, Ian does look back on set life fondly, describing it as a "community" and a "family."

"But this is our 2.0 version," he said, before turning to Nikki with a smile, "about to be 3.0 version."

In the couple's new dawn, Ian, 45, and Nikki, 35, are focused on creating a better future for the next generation. That's why they got involved as executive producers on Common Ground, a follow-up to the 2020 documentary Kiss the Ground about how the "regenerative agriculture" movement could help with the global food system and Earth's climate.