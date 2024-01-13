Demi Moore Shares Favorite Part of Being Grandma to Rumer Willis' Daughter Louetta

Watch : Jason Momoa, Demi Moore, Ian Somerhalder & More Talk Common Ground Film

Demi Moore is clearly loving that grandma life.

Nine months after becoming a first-time grandmother to Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta, the G.I. Jane actress gushed about what a delight it is having a baby in her life.

"She's just a pure joy," Demi exclusively told E! News at a Jan. 11 screening of Common Ground. "It really is all the cliches. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."

Rumer welcomed Louetta in April 2023 with musician Derek Richard Thomas. "You have changed my life in the most profound way," the House Bunny actress said of her daughter on Instagram in May. "It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always."

Rumer and Demi—along with her other daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29—have been very open about the way their lives have shifted, not just after baby Louetta, but also with Bruce Willis' ongoing health battle. The family shared in March 2022 that the Die Hard actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, followed by frontotemporal dementia one year later.