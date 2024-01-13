Exclusive

Demi Moore Shares Favorite Part of Being Grandma to Rumer Willis' Daughter Louetta

Demi Moore exclusively shared with E! News her favorite part about being a grandma to Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta, saying, "She's just a pure joy."

Demi Moore is clearly loving that grandma life.

Nine months after becoming a first-time grandmother to Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta, the G.I. Jane actress gushed about what a delight it is having a baby in her life.

"She's just a pure joy," Demi exclusively told E! News at a Jan. 11 screening of Common Ground. "It really is all the cliches. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."

Rumer welcomed Louetta in April 2023 with musician Derek Richard Thomas. "You have changed my life in the most profound way," the House Bunny actress said of her daughter on Instagram in May. "It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always."

Rumer and Demi—along with her other daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29—have been very open about the way their lives have shifted, not just after baby Louetta, but also with Bruce Willis' ongoing health battle. The family shared in March 2022 that the Die Hard actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, followed by frontotemporal dementia one year later.

photos
Rumer Willis' Life As a Mom

"I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family," Tallulah said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

Despite the hardships, Demi is looking towards the future in a positive way, especially in regard to what is important in her life.

"I had this illness at 18 that really pushed me to focus on following a different path," she told E! News at the Common Ground screening in partnership with Maker's Mark. "And it is a journey of finding what's right. And I think that consciousness around what we want has really elevated on a more mass level, which is very exciting."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Common Ground unveils a story of money, power and politics behind America's food system, focusing on the hardships facing farmers in our current era. "While I think that there are complexities to creating the change that's needed," Demi told E!, "You really walk away uplifted with knowing that this is an opportunity to not only enhance our life as individuals, but also the planet."

Common Ground is in select theaters now.

Keep reading for more joyful family moments with Demi, Bruce and their brood.

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

