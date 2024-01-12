Why This Is Selena Gomez’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Selena Gomez further proved she’s best friend Taylor Swift's biggest fan by revealing her favorite hit of the Grammy winner’s.

Watch: Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie Support Taylor Swift During L.A. Show

Selena Gomez will always leave a blank space on the playlist for a certain Taylor Swift song.

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed that when it comes to her longtime BFF's many, many hits, she thinks "Wildest Dreams" stands above the rest.

"I think this is one of her, if not, I mean I guess I shouldn't say this, but I do think it's one of her best songs," Selena explained while guest-hosting Sirius XM Hits 1. "It's incredibly well done. The lyrics, everything. Just the melodies—it's one of my favorites that no matter when it comes on, I will just blast it in any mood I'm in."

During her guest DJ outing, she also played tracks by Doja Cat, Frank Sinatra and Ariana Grande, with her sharing exactly why she loves the "yes, and?" singer like a love song as well.

"I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana," Selena gushed. "I feel so empowered, and I think she's incredible and I just have so much fun, so I'm the girl that's playing Ariana all the time and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it. I think she's amazing."

photos
Taylor Swift's Night Out in NYC With Selena Gomez & More

While the "Single Soon" artist had no trouble calling out the 1989 track as her favorite Taylor song, Selena has struggled to pick her favorite Taylor album. This became pretty clear to the 31-year-old when trying to dress in theme when attending the "Anti-Hero" singer's Eras tour twice last year with her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

"I can't pick one," Selena explained in an interview with Most Requested Live last fall. "I love all the eras. It took me back in time, especially because I've lived so much life with her, so I felt like my entire childhood was flashing before my eyes and my 20s."
 
The Disney alum continued, "I think the whole idea of creating those moments for each album is really special, so I can't pick a favorite. I really loved it all."

For more supportive BFF love, read on to revisit some of Taylor and Selena's sweetest moments together:

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Summer Selfie

Selena shared this pic with her BFF days after they reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Kisses

Taylor kisses her bestie.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

VMAs Reunion

The two reunite at the 2023 event.

Instagram / Taylor Swift
Fourth of July 2023

The pair celebrate Independence Day together with friends at Taylor's party.

Instagram / Taylor Swift
Independence Day Selfie

The two pose for a pic at Taylor's 2023 party.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena Turns 30

Selena celebrates her 30th birthday with friends, including Taylor, 32.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena's 30th Birthday

Selena writes on her Instagram, "30, nerdy and worthy."

Instagram
Selfie Sisters

"I'm grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you," wrote the "Hands to Myself" singer in a sweet Instagram pic posted the day after their reputation show.

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
reputation Duet

Reuniting onstage for the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's Rose Bowl concert, the longtime besties serenade the crowd with Gomez's hit "Hands to Myself."

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
Sharing the Stage

They share a sweet moment onstage at Taylor's reputation tour concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. in May 2018.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
Grammys Dates

The two arrive at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
So Many Hugs!

The BFFs hug at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Power of Three

During the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iconic pair pose with "Starlight" singer Serayah.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Hugs!

The two embrace during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
iHeartRadio BFFs

The "Bad Liar" singer gives her bestie a tight hug backstage of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. That night, Swift won four awards—Female Artist, Tour, Meme-able Moment and Album—and Gomez won TripleThreat.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS
1989 Tour Fun

The two perform onstage during Swift's 1989 tour show in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2015.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
VMAs Dates

They also hit up the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Instagram
Camila's Girl Group

"Happy birthday my nugget. #girlsnighttothefullest," writes the "Wolves" singer on Instagram for Cabello's special day.

Instagram
Birthday Bash

In celebration of Camila Cabello's 18th birthday in 2015, the "Havana" singer surrounds herself with famous friends, including the "Delicate" pop star, the "Back to You" singer, Jaime KingHailee SteinfeldSarah HylandJoey KingHayley Williams and the Haim sisters.

Christopher Polk/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP
More AMAs Love

The two hang out at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Twitter
Mermaid Style

They know they both got it.

Instagram
Met Gala Besties

The two hang out at the 2014 Met Gala, as seen in this Instagram video.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic
Back in the Day...

Taylena joins Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Instagram
Out of the Woods

Are they out of the woods yet? In a funny Instagram post, the besties pose in major greenery and joke about Swift's 2016 hit.

Kevin Winter/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA
Goofy Gals

At the 2011 American Music Awards, the stars have some fun and make their 3-D glasses and neon sticks look glamorous.

Christopher Polk/AMA2011
AMAs Love

The singers hang out at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/WireImage
Cinderella Story

Taylena look adorable at the premiere of Another Cinderella Story in 2008.

