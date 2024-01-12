Simon Cowell’s Cute New Family Member Has Got a Talent for Puppy Dog Eyes

Simon Cowell recently welcomed a puppy into his family, sharing sweet photos of his new addition on social media.

Another furry friend has won the competition for Simon Cowell's heart.

The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge revealed he welcomed a new puppy into his family, introducing the adorable addition on social media.

"Our family has a new arrival..." Cowell captioned the Jan. 11 Instagram post, which features two photos of him holding the unbelievably cute German Shepherd pup. "Her name is Pebbles."

And Pebbles made it clear the 64-year-old has the X factor when it comes to being a dog dad as one of the snaps sees her with her tongue out, ready to plant a slobbery kiss on the producer.

The new pup is just the latest four-legged addition to the Cowell family. After all, the TV personality—who shares son Eric, 9, with fiancée Lauren Silverman, 46—has four other dogs: his rescue mix Daisy, and his terriers Freddie, Squiddly and Diddly.

Over the years, Cowell has been an outspoken supporter of animal welfare—even donating more than $32,600 to the Humane Society International to shut down dog meat farms in South Korea in 2018.

Simon Cowell's Family Photos With Son Eric

And just a few years later, he had an emotional meeting with one of the dogs he helped save.

"This is difficult for me," Cowell told Good Morning Britain correspondent Philippa Tomson when meeting the little pup in 2020, per People. "But it is important because, without people like you, he'd basically be in someone's stomach. Now you think about that, right? And dogs will give up their lives for you. They really would … and they'll look after your kids, they put their lives in front of your kids."

Instagram (Simon Cowell)

Can't get enough of Cowell's dog obsession? Read on to see other celebrities who have nothing but love for their furry friends.

Sarah Jessica Parker / Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker adopted the same kitten Carrie Bradshaw takes in during the second season of And Just Like That.

Instagram
Jimmy Fallon

Party crasher! Jimmy Fallon's dog Gary joined the late night host as he hosted his show from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

They're always there when you need them! The Legally Blonde star was comforted by dogs Pepper and Lou while battling a sinus infection.

Instagram
Taylor Swift

T.Swift is arguably our favorite cat lady, especially when she posts pics with her cat Meredith. She took her love for cats to another level by starring in the movie Cats.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress has many four-legged friends keeping her busy at home.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"Guess what everyone it's time for me to post THIS photo again. happy birthday to the light of my life. my gooooszeeessskeh. i love u i love u i love u," the "Dangerous Womansinger wrote in honor of her dog. 

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The Carnival Row actor smiled for a picture with his fiancée's pup Nugget!

Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

Dogs will always be there for you! The Friends star loves cuddling up to her dog Clyde.

Instagram
Jeffree Star

The makeup mogul is a proud parent to multiple Pomeranians.

Instagram
Emma Chamberlain

The YouTuber's cat Frankie sure knows how to photo bomb! Frankie and sibling Declan also have their own Instagram account with over 200K followers.

Instagram
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Our pre-workout ritual. We throw on 'Rocky Mountain Way' from Joe Walsh and get to rough housin'. He's definitely 'on one' and feelin' himself today cause he killed a lizard," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He also knows when I lay down its a trap! Smart boy. Let's get to work."

Instagram
Zendaya

The Euphoria star gushed about her four-legged friend, "Missing my son...I get to see him in like 3 days #NoonyinNY."

Instagram
Liam Hemsworth

"Nothing beats riding your horse on the beach," the Hunger Games alum joked.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The model is mom to a pet rabbit named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. With a name like that, we are sure the bunny has quite the personality.

Instagram
Ice T & Coco

This family loves their bulldogs! King Maximus and Princess Alexus have their own Instagram page, too!

Instagram/TraceMe
Russell Wilson

The Seatttle Seahawks quarterback brought this adorable pooch home to Ciara. "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" he captioned the precious pic. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

The former Bachelorette and Jason Tartick rang in the holiday season with their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

