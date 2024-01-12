Simon Cowell’s Cute New Family Member Has Got a Talent for Puppy Dog Eyes

Watch : Simon Cowell Talks Becoming a Dad

Another furry friend has won the competition for Simon Cowell's heart.

The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge revealed he welcomed a new puppy into his family, introducing the adorable addition on social media.

"Our family has a new arrival..." Cowell captioned the Jan. 11 Instagram post, which features two photos of him holding the unbelievably cute German Shepherd pup. "Her name is Pebbles."

And Pebbles made it clear the 64-year-old has the X factor when it comes to being a dog dad as one of the snaps sees her with her tongue out, ready to plant a slobbery kiss on the producer.

The new pup is just the latest four-legged addition to the Cowell family. After all, the TV personality—who shares son Eric, 9, with fiancée Lauren Silverman, 46—has four other dogs: his rescue mix Daisy, and his terriers Freddie, Squiddly and Diddly.

Over the years, Cowell has been an outspoken supporter of animal welfare—even donating more than $32,600 to the Humane Society International to shut down dog meat farms in South Korea in 2018.