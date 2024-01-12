Simon Cowell’s Cute New Family Member Has Got a Talent for Puppy Dog Eyes

Another furry friend has won the competition for Simon Cowell's heart.
The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge revealed he welcomed a new puppy into his family, introducing the adorable addition on social media.
"Our family has a new arrival..." Cowell captioned the Jan. 11 Instagram post, which features two photos of him holding the unbelievably cute German Shepherd pup. "Her name is Pebbles."
And Pebbles made it clear the 64-year-old has the X factor when it comes to being a dog dad as one of the snaps sees her with her tongue out, ready to plant a slobbery kiss on the producer.
The new pup is just the latest four-legged addition to the Cowell family. After all, the TV personality—who shares son Eric, 9, with fiancée Lauren Silverman, 46—has four other dogs: his rescue mix Daisy, and his terriers Freddie, Squiddly and Diddly.
Over the years, Cowell has been an outspoken supporter of animal welfare—even donating more than $32,600 to the Humane Society International to shut down dog meat farms in South Korea in 2018.
And just a few years later, he had an emotional meeting with one of the dogs he helped save.
"This is difficult for me," Cowell told Good Morning Britain correspondent Philippa Tomson when meeting the little pup in 2020, per People. "But it is important because, without people like you, he'd basically be in someone's stomach. Now you think about that, right? And dogs will give up their lives for you. They really would … and they'll look after your kids, they put their lives in front of your kids."
Can't get enough of Cowell's dog obsession? Read on to see other celebrities who have nothing but love for their furry friends.