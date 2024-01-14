The Latest Cafecore Trend Brings Major Coffeeshop Vibes Into Your Home

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One of my favorite places to sit and enjoy a caffeinated moment to myself is my local coffeeshop. None of the chairs match, it only plays songs from the 90s, and refills are plentiful. It's whimsical, homey, and smells like fresh bread. If you'd like to recreate the same vibe (or create a brand new one), then you might just be into the latest decor trend – Cafecore. It's gaining popularity on TikTok and is bringing a major upgrade to your morning joe. You see, Cafecore is the trend that manifests the cafe and coffee bar aesthetic into your home. So, I've channeled my beloved coffeeshop and other ones like it, to bring you a list of the must-have decor items to help you achieve this vibe.

From a quirky neon sign that simply says "Coffee" to a chic set of flavored syrup dispensers, you can turn your space into Luke's Diner (for those Gilmore Girl fans out there) or Central Perk. Or maybe you'd like something more modern – we've got chic gold spoons and minimal glass mugs. There's something for every kind of decor.

So keep on scrolling, pour yourself another cup of joe, and get into Cafecore with these coffee station essentials.