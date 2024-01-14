The Latest Cafecore Trend Brings Major Coffeeshop Vibes Into Your Home

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of my favorite places to sit and enjoy a caffeinated moment to myself is my local coffeeshop. None of the chairs match, it only plays songs from the 90s, and refills are plentiful. It's whimsical, homey, and smells like fresh bread. If you'd like to recreate the same vibe (or create a brand new one), then you might just be into the latest decor trend – Cafecore. It's gaining popularity on TikTok and is bringing a major upgrade to your morning joe. You see, Cafecore is the trend that manifests the cafe and coffee bar aesthetic into your home. So, I've channeled my beloved coffeeshop and other ones like it, to bring you a list of the must-have decor items to help you achieve this vibe.
From a quirky neon sign that simply says "Coffee" to a chic set of flavored syrup dispensers, you can turn your space into Luke's Diner (for those Gilmore Girl fans out there) or Central Perk. Or maybe you'd like something more modern – we've got chic gold spoons and minimal glass mugs. There's something for every kind of decor.
So keep on scrolling, pour yourself another cup of joe, and get into Cafecore with these coffee station essentials.
Dicunoy Ceramic Salt and Sugar Container
These three ceramic containers come with a wooden tray and bamboo spoons, speckled with a gold marble accent and look so elegant on any countertop. They're perfect for powdered creamer, sugar, cinnamon, or whatever else you'd like on hand to make your coffee just the way you like it.
Milk Frother Handheld Coffee Art Set
Create Instagram-worthy latte art with this kit. It comes with everything you need -- a milk frother, a frothing pitcher, powder shaker, latte art pen, spoons, and stencils.
MAINEVENT Felt Letter Board with Precut Letters Number Set
Post the specials of the day or just a motivational message with this 10 x 10-inch felt letter board. It comes with pre-cut letters, a built-in hanger, a stand (if you just want to prop it up), and a few bonus words in cursive (like memories, love, home, and more).
Scoozee Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Straws, Set of 4
Elevate your iced coffee, matcha lattes, whipped coffee, and more with these aesthetic Scoozee glass cups. The set comes with four cups, bamboo likds, glass straws, straw cleaners, and coasters, plus it's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.
GENRICE 6.7 Inches Coffee Spoons, Set of 4
These delicate gold stirring spoons add an immediate touch of elegance to your cafe setup. They have a long handle (perfect for stirring a glass of iced coffee or matcha) and they're dishwasher-safe.
Coffee Poster
With this sleek, minimal print, you'll feel like you're in a trendy coffee bar. From unroasted to carbonized, you'll be able to verbalize exactly how you want your java. Several sizes are available, including prints, canvas prints, and framed prints.
Nook Theory 4-Pack Bamboo Fiber Dinner Plates
Every cafe needs cute plates for baked goods. This four-pack of bamboo plates come in so many trendy patterns and they're available in 8 and 10-inch sizes.
My Cinema Lightbox
If you're looking for a different vibe than the felt board and letters, this lightbox is a great pick. It has a retro movie house feel and is powered via AAA batteries or USB. Letters are included, there's even storage in the back of the box for them, and the box even has color changing modes.
Droplet Multipack
Add to your Cafecore ambience with ripple incense droplets. The multipack comes with 48 cones of incense that reflect your mood, from woody notes of Dream to floral Boost, plus a sea glass holder where you can light them.
Molimoli Coffee Syrup Dispenser for Coffee Bar, Set of 2
Coffee syrup never looked so good. These two glass dispensers feature gold accents, an easy pump design, and labels so you know what's in them. If you're looking for syrups to put in them, you can grab them here.
Megsooul Coffee Bar Accessories and Organizer
Tidy up your coffee bar setup with this modern two-tier organizer. It adds more space on your countertop and makes sure your mugs, creamers, grounds, and more, are handy and reachable (a bonus for those early morning cups).
Dorhors Mug Tree
Keep all your mugs organized with this mug tree. It includes six hooks, nonslip foam pads at the bottom so it stays in place, and you can get it in black, brown, natural wood, or walnut wood colors.
COFFEE Bar Light, 3D Engrave USB Neon Sign
You'll always know that coffee's on the menu with this neon sign. It comes in several colors and sizes, and is powered via USB.
Bodum Bistro Coffee Mug, 6 Count
Your cafe just got a little classier with these six tempered glass mugs. They're lightweight, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe. One reviewer reported, "These are heavy and substantial in the hand, with a nice quality feel to them. Surprisingly tough and resilient, considering they're made of glass. They take hot and cold liquids like a champ."
mDesign Plastic Kitchen Pantry Stackable Storage
Organize your tea bags or other caffeine accessories with this stackable organizer. It comes with three drawers that can be arranged vertically or horizontally, and its clear design makes sure you always know what's inside.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee
If you love espresso drinks but don't want a complicated machine, the Nespresso Vertuo is for you. This set comes with the Vertuo for making lattes, macchiatos, and more, plus a milk frother, used capsule container, 12 capsules, and a $50 Nespresso voucher (and comes at a jaw-dropping price). I've used this setup before -- it's so easy to use and the drinks are delicious.