Why Melanie Lynskey Didn't Attend the 2023 Emmy Awards

The red carpet has become a sweet home for Melanie Lynskey as of late.
And yet a week after the Yellowjackets actress made a red hot appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys, she was noticeable missing from the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15. (See every star on the Emmys red carpet here.)
Though the 46-year-old was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, she and husband Jason Ritter skipped the ceremony at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater due to a little drama unfolding at home.
"So my little one came home from school on Friday and wanted to have a cuddle with mama," Melanie wrote in a Jan. 15 Instagram post of her 5-year-old daughter. "As we were cuddling and talking about her day, I noticed she was really warm. After the cuddles we did a Covid test, and sure enough she was positive. Eventually, so was I. We are both feeling fine, by the way!"
But the diagnosis meant her custom Christian Siriano gown was forced to remain on the hanger.
As Melanie put it, "I would never want to put anyone's health at risk, much as I want to celebrate."
And she definitely did want to enjoy a little date night out.
"For many years, these types of amazing events were not a part of my life, and to finally be invited to the party and not get to go is painful!" she explained in her post. "This is the greatest honour of my career, and there was a team of amazing people who were going to get me ready today. Plus I had an absolutely beautiful dress made for me by the genius @csiriano- my favourite dress I've ever put on, and designed so I'd be comfy at the after-parties."
Everything was coming together so perfectly that the nominee admitted she "did have a bit of a cry when my test came up positive." Which is why she was so grateful for her daughter's sweet gesture.
"One page says that she loves me, and the other page says that Dada loves me, and then there's a mama snail and baby snails," she explained of the hand-drawn photo. "Anyway. It reminded me of all that is important in my world. I would choose cuddling my feverish little one every time, even if it means missing a night like tonight."
Plus she has reason to believe there will be more opportunities for her to wear her "stunning" Christian Siriano dress.
This is Melanie's second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Shauna Sadecki in Yellowjackets. In the category, Melanie is up against The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, The Diplomat's Keri Russell, Succesion's Sarah Snook and Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan.
Melanie was also nominated for a 2023 Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series category for her work on The Last Of Us. However, the award went to Storm Reid Jan. 6 for her own guest role on the HBO series.
As Melanie—whose resume includes beloved movies like Sweet Home Alabama and Coyote Ugly—continues to collect accolades for her acting, she has one of her biggest fans by her side.
"It's so satisfying, it's so incredible," Jason, who tied the knot with Melanie in 2020 after about seven years together, previously told E! News of her success. "She's just been so wonderful for so long and she never really put a lot of thought process into anything else aside from her work. That was always the most important thing to her."
"It's amazing to see all of this attention and I hope that new fans of Melanie will go back and watch some of the independent movies and other shows that she's been a part of," he continued. "She's just been doing incredible work since she was 15."
In recent years, Jason and Melanie have even appeared in several shows together, including Candy and Yellowjackets season two.
The two are also collaborators offscreen as parents to their daughter, whose name has not been shared publicly. In fact, to ring in 2024, Melanie got a tattoo inspired by their little girl.
"It's a meticulous recreation of a drawing my 5 year old daughter did," she wrote on Instagram on New Year's Day, "and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude. I wish so much joy for all of you this year! And my big wish is that the world remembers about empathy."
