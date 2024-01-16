Why Melanie Lynskey Didn't Attend the 2023 Emmy Awards

Watch : Jason Ritter Didn't Think He "Deserved" Melanie Lynskey

The red carpet has become a sweet home for Melanie Lynskey as of late.

And yet a week after the Yellowjackets actress made a red hot appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys, she was noticeable missing from the 2023 Emmy Awards Jan. 15. (See every star on the Emmys red carpet here.)

Though the 46-year-old was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, she and husband Jason Ritter skipped the ceremony at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater due to a little drama unfolding at home.

"So my little one came home from school on Friday and wanted to have a cuddle with mama," Melanie wrote in a Jan. 15 Instagram post of her 5-year-old daughter. "As we were cuddling and talking about her day, I noticed she was really warm. After the cuddles we did a Covid test, and sure enough she was positive. Eventually, so was I. We are both feeling fine, by the way!"