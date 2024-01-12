Why Emma Stone Applies to Be a Jeopardy! Contestant Every Year

Watch : Emma Stone Jokingly Reacts to Support From “A--hole” Taylor Swift

What is—Emma Stone's greatest aspiration at the moment?

The Poor Things star recently divulged the gig that she works toward every night, but still hasn't been cast in. The Oscar winner would just really love to be a contestant on the iconic trivia show Jeopardy!

"I apply every June," the La La Land actress said on the Jan. 11 episode of Variety's Award Circuit Podcast. "I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! I want to earn my stripes."

And Emma even emphasized just how hard she's been working toward her Jeopardy! goal, spewing out the application process and her preparation techniques.

"You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I've never gotten on the show," she added. "I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!"

Although Emma hasn't yet cracked that wager, she's taking award season for $1000, as the star has already brought home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in A Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her Poor Things performance.