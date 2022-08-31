Celebrity Jeopardy! to Have a "Somewhat New Format”, According to Showrunner

Watch : Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

The stars are being put to the test.

However, when a new group of stars puts their knowledge to the test on Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall — they'll be doing it with a bit of a twist. ABC has announced plans to turn the star-studded version of the popular game show into a 13-week tournament.

In an interview with TV Guide, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies expressed his excitement about the "somewhat new format," which will feature hour-long shows instead of the 30-minute standard of the syndicated series.

"The response has been phenomenal from our fans and the celebrities," Davies continued, promising that it will still be "a very authentic Jeopardy! experience," even with the Hollywood vibes in the air

Davies added, "What people want to see is celebrities put under the same pressure."

Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, also assured that these celebrity contestants won't be getting any passes. Bialik called it "the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities," in an announcement video released on the show's official Twitter page August 23. "Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays."