Andrew Garfield Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Olivia Brower

Andrew Garfield may have a new love in his web.

The Spider-Man star sparked romance rumors with Olivia Brower when the two were recently seen embracing on the streets of London, per photos published by The Sun Jan. 9.

With a smile on his face, Andrew was pictured wearing a gray graphic tee, black trousers and a dark ball cap as he gave a hug to the Sports Illustrated model, who bundled up in a black trench coat. At one point, he appeared to lean in for a kiss.

Andrew, 40, has yet to publicly speak about his relationship status with Olivia, who has starred in photo shoots for Intimissimi lingerie, Dorothy Perkins fashion and Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

One thing Olivia, 27, has in common with the Social Network actor? A love of tennis: She was pictured attending Wimbledon in 2022, while Andrew stopped by the tournament last summer alongside Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

"Wimble-tons of fun," Olivia captioned a photo of her ace outing with bestie Diana Silvers.