Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Sex Confession Proves Their Endurance

Watch : Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Larsa Pippen doesn't like to call timeout in the bedroom.

That's why the Real Housewives of Miami star prefers to make love multiple times in one night, which she recently boasted about to her Bravo castmates.

"That's facts," she told host Andy Cohen during her Jan. 10 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, before gesturing to her boyfriend Marcus Jordan as he stood behind the bar in the clubhouse. "I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

Marcus also confirmed Larsa's claim, though he cheekily noted that the number is "way more."

"I'm very competitive," the 33-year-old son of basketball legend Michael Jordan quipped, "so I like to stay ready."

And when Andy asked if the sex was "to completion," Marcus didn't hold back, saying with a smirk on his face, "Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely."

But those weren't the only NSFW details the couple of more than a year had to share about their sex life. Elsewhere in the episode, Marcus—whose dad played alongside Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls—revealed that Larsa's favorite sexual position is "doggie style."