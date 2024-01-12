Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Sex Confession Proves Their Endurance

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan revealed NSFW details about their relationship, including their favorite sex position and how many times they make love in a night.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 12, 2024 3:01 AMTags
SexCouplesCelebritiesLarsa Pippen
Watch: Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Larsa Pippen doesn't like to call timeout in the bedroom.

That's why the Real Housewives of Miami star prefers to make love multiple times in one night, which she recently boasted about to her Bravo castmates.

"That's facts," she told host Andy Cohen during her Jan. 10 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, before gesturing to her boyfriend Marcus Jordan as he stood behind the bar in the clubhouse. "I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

Marcus also confirmed Larsa's claim, though he cheekily noted that the number is "way more."

"I'm very competitive," the 33-year-old son of basketball legend Michael Jordan quipped, "so I like to stay ready."

And when Andy asked if the sex was "to completion," Marcus didn't hold back, saying with a smirk on his face, "Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely."

But those weren't the only NSFW details the couple of more than a year had to share about their sex life. Elsewhere in the episode, Marcus—whose dad played alongside Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls—revealed that Larsa's favorite sexual position is "doggie style." 

Larsa agreed, and also confirmed that her butt was Marcus' favorite part of her body.

"I love him," the 49-year-old gushed. "We have a great relationship and I appreciate him."

 

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

2

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Michael Strahan's 19-Year-Old Daughter Details Brain Cancer Battle

In fact, Larsa said that she and Marcus plan on getting engaged in less than a year

"We've been shopping, we've been ruling out certain stones," Marcus teased of Larsa's would-be engagement ring. "We're heading in that direction. It's in the works."

So, how did this love story all start? Keep reading for a full timeline of their romance.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Do You Want to Know a Secret?

Just us, or were sparks flying between these two at E11EVEN while Travis Scott was performing during Miami Art Week on Dec. 4, 2022?

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Seeing What Happens

Fittingly, their step-and-repeat debut was at Watch What Happens Live! on Jan. 3, 2023.

Instagram

Instagram Official

All was revealed-ish weeks later when Larsa posted their first pic as a couple on Jan. 23, 2023, when she paid a visit to Marcus' Orlando boutique, Trophy Room.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Now You Know

The couple were ready for their close-up in March.

Alexander Tamargo/Bravo via Getty Images

Take Your Boyfriend to Work Day

Marcus proved he wasn't camera-shy when he showed up on The Real Housewives of Miami.

305pics/GC Images

Hand in Hand

Hardly their first event, but this May 7 sighting in Miami might be their first actually red carpet.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Picture-Perfect Day

One of the benefits of finding love in Florida: Backdrops like this on a fine April day.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Water Signs

Catching some rays in where the sun doesn't usually shine in August 2023.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

They Got Game

Living fooooooore each other.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Peace on Earth and Good Will Toward This Man

That velvet isn't the only thing crushing around here.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Dressed to Thrill

What happens in Vegas starts in the hallway.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Art Appreciation

It's never a bad time to learn about new ways to save money.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

First Thanksgiving

The couple coordinated with each other and the turkey.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Spreading Holiday Cheer

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in this Dec. 9 snap.

