See Drew Barrymore’s Tearful Message to Adam Sandler After Watching The Wedding Singer

Drew Barrymore posted an emotional video for Adam Sandler after re-watching their 1998 rom-com The Wedding Singer—the first movie they ever starred in together.

Drew Barrymore's love for Adam Sandler is going the distance.

Barrymore, 48, was supposed to be heading to a yoga class Jan. 10 when she stumbled across The Wedding Singer playing on TV. The Drew Barrymore Show host became so invested in the iconic '90s rom-com—which she starred in alongside Sandler—that she wound up sticking around to watch the whole thing. 

"It started this morning," Barrymore explained in an emotional Instagram video. "I was supposed to be heading to yoga class, and I'm taking the next later one so I can watch it."

The actress, who was visibly tearing up in the clip, then addressed Sandler directly, saying, "We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year."

In true Sandler fashion, the actor decided to just go with it when responding to Barrymore's heartfelt message. "Love u always Drew," Sandler commented on the post. "Happy New Year."

The Wedding Singer, released in 1998, is the first of three romantic comedies Barrymore and Sandler have starred in together.

"What year was it that we met in the newsroom?" Barrymore joked in the video about their over two-decades-long friendship. "1922?" 

 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Netflix

Following The Wedding Singer, Barrymore and Sandler reunited for 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended. Barrymore credits their never-ending support for each other as the reason they've continued to collaborate over the years. 

"It's the best couple a girl could ask for," she said in a 2014 interview promoting Blended. "And we celebrate each other, and our lives, our real-life partners, and our kids. We've watched each other grow up."

