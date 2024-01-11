Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Rare Night Out With Sons Truman and Chet Is Sweet Like a Box of Chocolates

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had a family night out with their sons Truman Hanks, 28, and Chet Hanks, 33, at the premiere of Masters of the Air on Jan. 10.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 11, 2024 11:10 PMTags
Red CarpetFamilyCelebrity FamiliesTom HanksCeleb KidsKidsCelebritiesRita Wilson
Watch: Chet Hanks Reveals the TRUTH About Life as Tom Hanks' Son

The Hanks family has mastered the art of walking the red carpet.

In fact, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were joined by their kids Truman Hanks and  Chet Hanks at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Air on Jan. 10.

For the occasion, the Oscar winner, who served as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, and the "Throw Me a Party" singer matched in black—with Tom in a suit and Rita rocking a leather jacket paired with a sequined skirt. Meanwhile, their 28-year-old son Truman opted for the classic look of a white collared shirt under his black suit.

However, it was Chet, 33, who had some fun with color. The Empire alum wore an emerald velvet blazer atop of a black shirt and matching trousers. He completed the dapper look with a black silk tie.

So, what was it like growing up in the Hanks fam? As Chet once put it, it's a "double-edged sword."

photos
These Stars Are Related?!

"There's a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird," the rapper shared in a 2022 YouTube video. "I got to do a lot of cool s--t that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that."

However, Chet said the experience of being a child of a Hollywood couple "was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous."

"I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt," he explained. "People kinda did f--k with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face. It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip or s--t talking."

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Amid the "nepo baby" debate, Tom—who is also dad to son Colin Hanks, 45, and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, 41, from his past marriage to Samantha Lewes—defended his kids and their careers in the entertainment industry.

"It's what all of our kids grew up in," the Forrest Gump actor told Reuters last year. "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not."

Tom continued, "Doesn't matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience."

To see his love story with Rita, keep reading. 

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

2

Chris Pratt Shares Special Photo of All 3 Kids Together

3

Jo Koy Doubles Down on "Intent" Behind Taylor Swift Golden Globes Joke

Ron Galella/WireImage
A Night to Remember

The duo was all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, in which Rita Wilson served as an executive producer. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Love Story

Tom Hanks made sure he was on the red carpet to support his wife's film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in which she also served as executive producer. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 54 Below
All Smiles!

What a cheerleader! The Forrest Gump star held his wife close following her performance at 54 Below in New York City. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Mamma Mia!

Tom accompanied Rita on the red carpet of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which she served as an executive producer. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Two Peas in a Pod

The couple looked fabulous as they attended the Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer event in Los Angeles, Calif.

In a 2013 interview with Piers Morgan, Tom said, "When I met Rita, I thought 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be like when you are married to someone. It's supposed to be this carefree and easy.'" 

Presley Ann/WireImage
A Walk to Remember

The couple shared a look of love as Rita accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Of course the biggest day of their lives, it's safe to say Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were each other's biggest fans they night they married in 1988. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

2

Chris Pratt Shares Special Photo of All 3 Kids Together

3

Jo Koy Doubles Down on "Intent" Behind Taylor Swift Golden Globes Joke

4

Michael Strahan's 19-Year-Old Daughter Details Brain Cancer Battle

5

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees