Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Rare Night Out With Sons Truman and Chet Is Sweet Like a Box of Chocolates

Watch : Chet Hanks Reveals the TRUTH About Life as Tom Hanks' Son

The Hanks family has mastered the art of walking the red carpet.

In fact, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were joined by their kids Truman Hanks and Chet Hanks at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Air on Jan. 10.

For the occasion, the Oscar winner, who served as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, and the "Throw Me a Party" singer matched in black—with Tom in a suit and Rita rocking a leather jacket paired with a sequined skirt. Meanwhile, their 28-year-old son Truman opted for the classic look of a white collared shirt under his black suit.

However, it was Chet, 33, who had some fun with color. The Empire alum wore an emerald velvet blazer atop of a black shirt and matching trousers. He completed the dapper look with a black silk tie.

So, what was it like growing up in the Hanks fam? As Chet once put it, it's a "double-edged sword."