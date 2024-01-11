Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Rare Night Out With Sons Truman and Chet Is Sweet Like a Box of Chocolates

The Hanks family has mastered the art of walking the red carpet.
In fact, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were joined by their kids Truman Hanks and Chet Hanks at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Air on Jan. 10.
For the occasion, the Oscar winner, who served as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, and the "Throw Me a Party" singer matched in black—with Tom in a suit and Rita rocking a leather jacket paired with a sequined skirt. Meanwhile, their 28-year-old son Truman opted for the classic look of a white collared shirt under his black suit.
However, it was Chet, 33, who had some fun with color. The Empire alum wore an emerald velvet blazer atop of a black shirt and matching trousers. He completed the dapper look with a black silk tie.
So, what was it like growing up in the Hanks fam? As Chet once put it, it's a "double-edged sword."
"There's a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird," the rapper shared in a 2022 YouTube video. "I got to do a lot of cool s--t that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that."
However, Chet said the experience of being a child of a Hollywood couple "was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous."
"I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt," he explained. "People kinda did f--k with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face. It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip or s--t talking."
Amid the "nepo baby" debate, Tom—who is also dad to son Colin Hanks, 45, and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, 41, from his past marriage to Samantha Lewes—defended his kids and their careers in the entertainment industry.
"It's what all of our kids grew up in," the Forrest Gump actor told Reuters last year. "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not."
Tom continued, "Doesn't matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience."
