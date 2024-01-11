I’m a Shopping Editor, Here Is My New Year’s Hair Care Resolutions List for 2024

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A good hair day gives me a boost of confidence that just never gets old. And, I am going to honest, hearing the words "your hair is so shiny" or "your hair looks amazing" make me smile. I take diligent care of my hair and after buying and trying so many products, I have my routine down pat and I could not be happier with the results.

I'm looking forward to more great hair days throughout 2024 with long, damage-free, shiny strands. Here is my list of hair care resolutions that I'll be sticking to all year long.