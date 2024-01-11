I’m a Shopping Editor, Here Is My New Year’s Hair Care Resolutions List for 2024

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A good hair day gives me a boost of confidence that just never gets old. And, I am going to honest, hearing the words "your hair is so shiny" or "your hair looks amazing" make me smile. I take diligent care of my hair and after buying and trying so many products, I have my routine down pat and I could not be happier with the results.
I'm looking forward to more great hair days throughout 2024 with long, damage-free, shiny strands. Here is my list of hair care resolutions that I'll be sticking to all year long.
Use a Gentle Brush
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. I always brush the tangles out of my hair before I shower, but as the name suggests, this brush is great for wet hair too.
Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Katie Austin.
Use a Scalp Brush in the Shower
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
I've been loyal to this brush since 2021. The top-selling product has 111,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss along with Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Sleep on a Silk or Satin Pillowcase
Bedsure Satin Silky Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- 2 Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 220,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has been recommended by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Tayshia Adams along with Brad Goreski.
Use Crease-Free Hair Ties and Clips
Madholly 8Pcs No Bend No Crease Hair Clips
The best thing about these clips is that they do not leave any trace in your hair, unlike other clips that leave creases. This set has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple color options available. I use this while I'm doing my hair, of course, but they're also great to get my strands out of my face when I put on makeup or skincare products.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies
I have been using the Kitsch satin scrunchies for years. They look chic and they leave my hair dent-free and tangle-free. I could not love them anymore. They come in a few colors and have 26,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. I sleep with a satin scrunchie in my hair and even after a night of tossing and turning my hair is still crease-free.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies
If you want a scrunchie with a look that's a bit more subtle, I am a huge fan of these. Kourtney Kardashian included them in a Poosh holiday mailer, so I was tempted to shop. Now, they're they're a go-to. They have a great, secure hold, and thankfully, they do not leave dents or creases in my hair.
These scrunchies have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 92.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Use a Clarifying Shampoo Once a Week
OUAI Detox Shampoo
I use the Ouai Detox Shampoo once a week to get rid of those days of product build-up in between washes. Aside from removing dirt and oil, this shampoo strengthens your hair with keratin and apple cider vinegar, per the brand. This is an absolute must-have for anyone who loves styling their hair as much as I do. It has been a game-changer in my routine since 2020.
A Sephora shopper shared, "This shampoo is magic! I was suffering from bad dry scalp and my hair started getting oily very quickly for the first time in my life. After using this detox shampoo just one time, my scalp has cleared up and my hair is no longer oily."
My go-to has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 194.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Use Heat Protection Spray Before Styling
Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist
Get the most out of your hot hair tools by spraying your hair with a heat protectant before styling. This one protects your strands from 450°F heat, per the brand, and helps you get that smooth, frizz-free style you adore. I will not curl or straighten my hair without spraying this first. I also love that signature Drybar scent.
Use a Hydrating Mask
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months— go with the frequency that works best for your hair and your lifestyle. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 40,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Use a Bond-Building Products
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
This is my absolute favorite product from Olaplex. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which I think is a truly miraculous hair treatment. This is a complete game changer for my routine and it has 96,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 541.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. For reference, I use it once every other week— choose the frequency that works best for your hair and lifestyle.
Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment
You can use the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment on your hair after spraying on some water. Or if you have more money to spend, splurge for the Olaplex No.0 Intensive Bond Builder to prep the hair for even better results. I brush my clean, dry hair to make sure there are no tangles. I spray No. 0 all over my hair, making sure each section is saturated with product. I set a timer for ten minutes. I keep this on my hair, without rinsing it out.
After leaving No. 0 on my hair for ten minutes, I add No.3 on my hair from roots to ends. If I'm in a rush, I just leave it on for ten minutes and that's enough. However, if I have more time, sometimes I will leave it on for a half hour. This product has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 183.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Prevent Frizzy Hair
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 49,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 214K+ Sephora Loves.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
This. Hairspray. Is. Everything. I am never without it. I always have a full one deck. It gives my hair a soft, flexible hold and it locks in my style, especially when it's super hot out because it is humidity-resistant. This is one of my can't-live-without products. No frizzy hair here!
My favorite hair spray has 8.5K Sephora Loves.
Use Shine Treatments
L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze
I'm all about having shiny hair, but a lot of the buzzworthy products are too pricey for me. This budget-friendly find gives me intensely glossy hair that lasts. I just shampoo as normal, rinse it out, then I spray the L'Oreal Paris Glossing Glaze. I leave it on for about 3-5 minutes before rinsing out and applying conditioner.
Ranavat Mighty Majesty Glossing Hair Masque
If you have dull, dry, damaged hair, add the Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque to your routine. It is worth every penny— in my experience. I make sure I never run out of this one. All you need is five minutes to get strong, glossy hair with three times the shine, according to the brand.
A shopper raved, "The mask is amazing. Postpartum had a lot of hair issues like frizzy, hair loss, loss of shine and unmanageable. The masks helps contain the frizzy, shine and very manageable. Love it a lot. Hair feels softer."
