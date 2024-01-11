Marisa Abela Dramatically Transforms Into Amy Winehouse in Back to Black Trailer

Amy Winehouse's life story will soon light up the silver screen.
The first teaser for Back to Black, the upcoming biopic of the famed singer, has been released, giving the first official glimpse of Marisa Abela donning the classic beehive ‘do and thick eyeliner.
The film follows the late Grammy winner's rise to fame and turbulent personal life, including her struggles with addiction and relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil (played by Jack O'Connell)—which ultimately inspired her award-winning album Back to Black.
"I don't write songs to be famous," Marisa, as Amy, says in a radio interview during the trailer Jan. 11. "I write songs because I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."
The teaser showcases moments of Amy's early on-stage performances and how the singer came to find her personal style, including her iconic hair and tattoos.
The film will highlight difficult moments in the singer's life, including death in her family, her breakups with Blake and the incessant swarms of paparazzi that followed her every move amid her public battle with drugs and alcohol.
"I want to be remembered," Amy says in a voiceover, while a clip of her crying and singing plays, "for just being me."
In June 2011, Amy was found dead in London at the age of 27. A subsequent investigation by pathologist Dr. Shirley Radcliffe revealed her cause of death was accidental alcohol poisoning.
But the film promises to go beyond those heartbreaking moments and emphasize the significance of her life and bittersweet legacy.
"Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame," the synopsis from Studio Canal notes. "Back to Black honours Amy's artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons. An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent."
Back to Black, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, is slated to be released in theaters on May 10, 2024, in the U.S. and April 12, 2024, in the U.K.