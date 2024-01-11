Marisa Abela Dramatically Transforms Into Amy Winehouse in Back to Black Trailer

Watch : Celebrating Amy Winehouse's Birthday: E! News Rewind

Amy Winehouse's life story will soon light up the silver screen.

The first teaser for Back to Black, the upcoming biopic of the famed singer, has been released, giving the first official glimpse of Marisa Abela donning the classic beehive ‘do and thick eyeliner.

The film follows the late Grammy winner's rise to fame and turbulent personal life, including her struggles with addiction and relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil (played by Jack O'Connell)—which ultimately inspired her award-winning album Back to Black.

"I don't write songs to be famous," Marisa, as Amy, says in a radio interview during the trailer Jan. 11. "I write songs because I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

The teaser showcases moments of Amy's early on-stage performances and how the singer came to find her personal style, including her iconic hair and tattoos.

The film will highlight difficult moments in the singer's life, including death in her family, her breakups with Blake and the incessant swarms of paparazzi that followed her every move amid her public battle with drugs and alcohol.