Balletcore Is the Latest Trend That Will Take First Position in Your Closet

There are several fashion trends predicted to hit big this year. Of course, the holidays brought us Gingerbread Girl aesthetic and Little Women-inspired Christmas decor. And we're starting to see the rise of the comfy and quirky Eclectic Grandpa trend (Coastal Grandma is so last year). But there's one look that started last year and seems to be gracefully continuing into this one and that's Balletcore. An offshoot of the Coquette aesthetic, balletcore is comfortable, yet feminine, and leans into key pieces that represent a dancer's life, on and off stage. And it shows that the girly look isn't going anywhere.

Ballet dancers need to move and stretch, so their wardrobe is breathable and flexible, from streamlined bodysuits to long tulle skirts. And, of course, there's ballet flats and leg warmers, which are the most recognizable accessories of the style. But really, anything graceful, yet athletic, feminine, yet powerful, will be on-trend. We're talking bows (of course), lace, satin, tulle, cotton, spandex, and more.

So if you're ready to plie into the latest trend, keep on scrolling.