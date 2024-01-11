Balletcore Is the Latest Trend That Will Take First Position in Your Closet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are several fashion trends predicted to hit big this year. Of course, the holidays brought us Gingerbread Girl aesthetic and Little Women-inspired Christmas decor. And we're starting to see the rise of the comfy and quirky Eclectic Grandpa trend (Coastal Grandma is so last year). But there's one look that started last year and seems to be gracefully continuing into this one and that's Balletcore. An offshoot of the Coquette aesthetic, balletcore is comfortable, yet feminine, and leans into key pieces that represent a dancer's life, on and off stage. And it shows that the girly look isn't going anywhere.
Ballet dancers need to move and stretch, so their wardrobe is breathable and flexible, from streamlined bodysuits to long tulle skirts. And, of course, there's ballet flats and leg warmers, which are the most recognizable accessories of the style. But really, anything graceful, yet athletic, feminine, yet powerful, will be on-trend. We're talking bows (of course), lace, satin, tulle, cotton, spandex, and more.
So if you're ready to plie into the latest trend, keep on scrolling.
Kimchi Blue Allison Mesh Cold-Shoulder Mini Dress
Delicate ribbons and a dainty, off-the-shoulder cut give this mini dress the perfect balletcore feel. It also gives off romantic, elegant vibes that will bring compliments.
Floerns Women's Tie Front Rib Knit Shrug
This rib knit cardigan is ideal for the dancer who just walked off-stage. It features a tie in the front, chic scalloped edges, and comes in a variety of colors.
v28 Women Ribbed Leg Warmers
Dancers need their legs to be warm and ready to move, so they need leg warmers like these. You can pair them with your favorite leggings or just have them on hand when/if an 80s dance party breaks out. Reviewers also report that they're stretchy, but will stay in place.
Stelle Women Ballet Skirt
Nothing looks more balletcore than this wrap-around skirt. With an elegant satin ribbon tie and thick chiffon fabric, it pairs with opaque tights and a bodysuit, or as an accent in a dance class (reviewers also report it's fun to wear for pole dancing class).
Capezio Women's Team Basic Short Sleeve Leotard
Soft, breathable, stretchy, this Capezio bodysuit is a staple piece for ballet dancers, as well as a classic brand. Wear it solo or layer it with a cardigan for a streamlined silhouette.
Motel Jennifer Sheer Lace Blouse
Ribbons and lace make this sheer top very on-trend. The puffed sleeves and mini keyhole cutout in the back add to the romance and classic feel.
Out From Under Satin Scrunchie
To achieve the dancer's classic chignon, you'll need this scrunchie made of luxe satin. It feels super soft and comes in ivory, blue, and green.
OBBUE Women's A Line Tulle Party Skirt
This long pink tulle skirt evokes opera steps, fainting couches, and high tea. It has a long length and comes in a few colors, but if you'd like something shorter, check out this alternate tulle skirt.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Balletcore would be nothing without a pair of classic ballet flats. These shoes have a soft, memory foam sole for comfy walking and can easily fold, in case you need a backup pair of shoes in your purse.
Jessica Simpson Women's Mandalaye Ballet Flat
If you're looking for ballet flats with more of a dancer feel, you need to check out these ballet flats. They feature a lightly cushioned footbed and one reviewer reported, "these make me feel dressy and look special!"
Capezio Women's Knit Wrap Sweater
Also from Capezio, this knit wrap sweater is on-trend and just screams ballet dancer. It's a ribbed fabric with a self tie, and one fan noted, "The fabric is so soft and holds its shape well."
iets frans... Slouch Crew Sock
Super slouchy socks are making a comeback and these crew socks are definitely on-trend. Made of a super soft knit, they're comfy, warm, and look great poking out of your boots.
Pearl Bow Necklace
Balletcore is all about the bows. This delicate, pearl-styled beaded necklace has a trendy and sweet bow, and features a choker cut design. This fan raved, "It looks beautiful and I wear it almost everyday!!"
Lace Bow Barrette Set
Once again, let's hear it for the bows. This set of two lace bow barrettes are romantic, elegant, feminine, and very ballet. They come in a few colors and one reviewer said they're perfect for any occasion.
