Robert Downey Jr. Reacts to Robert De Niro’s Golden Globes Mix-Up

Watch : Robert De Niro’s Viral Reaction To Robert Downey Jr. Win

It's a tale of two Roberts.

Robert Downey Jr. shared his take on the viral 2024 Golden Globes moment where it appeared Robert De Niro thought he was called to the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture—only for the Iron Man star to ultimately walk away with the award.

And Downey had a cheeky response to the situation when asked if he believed the mix-up made losing harder for De Niro, telling TMZ while signing autographs for fans Jan. 10, "Nothing's better than losing, my dear."

But when asked to elaborate, it's clear the 58-year-old was just messing around as he admitted, "I just wanted to give you a good quote."

ICYMI, as the winner was called for the category at the Golden Globes—for which De Niro and Downey were both nominated—the Killers of the Flower Moon actor's ears perked up as the name "Robert" was called. But seconds later, it was Downey that made his way to the stage.