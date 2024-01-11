Robert Downey Jr. Reacts to Robert De Niro’s Golden Globes Mix-Up

It's a tale of two Roberts.
Robert Downey Jr. shared his take on the viral 2024 Golden Globes moment where it appeared Robert De Niro thought he was called to the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture—only for the Iron Man star to ultimately walk away with the award.
And Downey had a cheeky response to the situation when asked if he believed the mix-up made losing harder for De Niro, telling TMZ while signing autographs for fans Jan. 10, "Nothing's better than losing, my dear."
But when asked to elaborate, it's clear the 58-year-old was just messing around as he admitted, "I just wanted to give you a good quote."
ICYMI, as the winner was called for the category at the Golden Globes—for which De Niro and Downey were both nominated—the Killers of the Flower Moon actor's ears perked up as the name "Robert" was called. But seconds later, it was Downey that made his way to the stage.
While accepting his third Golden Globe, the Oppenheimer star alluded to the ups and downs of his career, joking that it really recognition for "most improved player."
Noting how he's received rave reviews for his "unrecognizably subtle Lewis Strauss," Downey joked, "to my fellow nominees, let's not pretend this is a compliment."
While De Niro may have momentarily thought he'd earned his third Golden Globes, it seems he took the loss in stride, smiling along at Downey's self-deprecating speech.
The Oscar winner's nod was one of seven Killers of the Flower Moon picked up, with star Lily Gladstone taking home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture becoming the first Indigenous person to do so.
"This is for every little rez kid," the actress said in her acceptance speech, "every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream who is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust with and from each other."
