These Are the Key Winter Fashion Trends You Need to Know Now, According to Amazon Influencers

We interviewed these Amazon Influencers because we think you'll like their picks. These influencers mentioned are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holidays may be over, but winter is still very much still here. And that means it's time to throw away your worn-out coat that's so three seasons ago and start shopping the hottest winter trends that'll transform you into the IT girl. With that in mind, shopping for the hottest (or shall we say coldest?) winter trends in 2024 can be quite overwhelming at first, especially when you don't know where to start looking for inspiration. Which is why E! is here to help, since we're always coming in clutch with the hottest celeb tea and fashion trends you should know. It's our job to find out what's in right now, and that's why we've interviewed fashion influencers who let us know what everyone should be rocking right now, whether it's winter capsule wardrobe staples, activewear to stay chic and cozy, and so much more.

While style can sometimes take a backseat when it comes to winter, this season is all about combining comfort with visual impact. For example, a great cozy coat that still looks effortless but is classic enough to never go out of style, is the first step to creating your winter capsule wardrobe. Makho Ndlovu, fashion influencer and media personality, knows what she's talking about when she tells E! all about her favorite winter staple, the Orolay jacket. "I have a couple of them in a couple of different colors. They were huge like two years ago. But they are still amazing. They keep you warm in the New York City weather. So, whether you live in the Midwest or wherever you live and you need something to keep you warm. Get an Orolay jacket!" Another fashion influencer, Alyssa Lenore, talks about her three winter capsule wardrobe essentials everyone should also have in their closet, "a good tailored coat, Uggs, and a great cashmere sweater."

Now, if you're looking for another trend that shows off your new soft girl era, Johnnybell Sanchez (lifestyle influencer and mom of three) mentions the coquette trend that's taken over social media, telling E! about how it may not be a trend she wears, "I like it for everyone else. It's like the bow that they do…on the hair. I love that, but I just, can't do it myself."

For those who keep an active lifestyle during the winter season, Johnnybell also mentions comfort is of course key—you just have to know how to effortlessly style it with basic pieces that are both oversized and fitted. She loves to wear "sweatshirts, and I think Amazon has a great selection. I also love this…I don't know the brand, but it is a tight-fitted black, long sleeve that is amazing. It makes me feel so confident wearing it and I like to wear it out in the day or even working out."

And if you're more focused on basics and tailored pieces this season, Gregoria Reyes-Lou recommends checking out her favorite fashion brand which makes pieces for all the girlies of different sizes, "Derek Lam. I love their clothing. It's always so elegant and there are beautiful dresses. I wear a dress almost every day and I love that it's inclusive and high quality, which is very important to me."

So, if you're ready to build the winter wardrobe of your dreams, keep scrolling for our top picks inspired by the fashion trends beloved by Amazon Influencers.