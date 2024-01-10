Kaley Cuoco Says She Wanted to "Strangle" a Woman After Being Mom-Shamed

This is all based on a true story...
Kaley Cuoco recently revealed that she was mom-shamed during her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first flight with their 9-month-old daughter Matilda.
"We were very terrified," the Big Bang Theory star said on the Jan. 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I thought, 'What do we do?' We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It's the only thing she can go to sleep to."
As the parents had anticipated, Kaley explained that Matilda had a hard time on the plane.
"So, she's crying," the Flight Attendant actress noted of her little one. "She finally falls asleep and she's on Tom, and the sound machine is on and we were, like [sighs]."
And what felt like a moment of relief for the couple, quickly turned into a turbulent situation.
"The steward comes over," Kaley continued, "and he was like, 'Hey, one of the passengers would love if you would turn the sound machine off.' I was just sitting there. I couldn't believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off. We were so angry."
According to the actress, the passenger who made the request was actually seated in front of them.
"The lady turns around," Kaley shared, "and she goes, 'Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile!' It was in that moment I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled her...I could have thrown that woman off the plane."
As Kaley put it, "I feel like everyone judges what you do with your kid."
And to some degree, the 38-year-old admitted she has a shameless approach to parenting.
"I didn't read a single book," she said on the late-night show. "I don't think I've sanitized. I don't even know if I know how to sanitize something."
