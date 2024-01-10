Kaley Cuoco Says She Wanted to "Strangle" a Woman After Being Mom-Shamed

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she was mom-shamed the first time she and partner Tom Pelphrey took their 9-month-old daughter Matilda on an airplane.

This is all based on a true story...

Kaley Cuoco recently revealed that she was mom-shamed during her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first flight with their 9-month-old daughter Matilda

"We were very terrified," the Big Bang Theory star said on the Jan. 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I thought, 'What do we do?' We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It's the only thing she can go to sleep to."

As the parents had anticipated, Kaley explained that Matilda had a hard time on the plane.

"So, she's crying," the Flight Attendant actress noted of her little one. "She finally falls asleep and she's on Tom, and the sound machine is on and we were, like [sighs]."

And what felt like a moment of relief for the couple, quickly turned into a turbulent situation.

"The steward comes over," Kaley continued, "and he was like, 'Hey, one of the passengers would love if you would turn the sound machine off.' I was just sitting there. I couldn't believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off. We were so angry."

According to the actress, the passenger who made the request was actually seated in front of them.

"The lady turns around," Kaley shared, "and she goes, 'Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile!' It was in that moment I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled her...I could have thrown that woman off the plane."

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

As Kaley put it, "I feel like everyone judges what you do with your kid."

And to some degree, the 38-year-old admitted she has a shameless approach to parenting.

"I didn't read a single book," she said on the late-night show. "I don't think I've sanitized. I don't even know if I know how to sanitize something."

For more insight into Kaley's motherhood journey, keep reading to see all of her cutest moments with Matilda.

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Matilda's First Thanksgiving

Kaley Kuoco shared this pic of herself and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda, 7 months, as they celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a family of three (and prepare for Christmas).

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Welcome to the World

Kaley cuddled her baby girl following her arrival on March 30, 2023.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

And Baby Makes Three

"How it’s going!" the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram shortly after Matilda's birth. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey, eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Happy Family

Tom captioned this smiley family photo with a quote from poet Rumi, reading, “Be with those who help your being.”

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Must Love Dogs

The more, the merrier! Kaley and Tom were joined by their beloved dogs during this adorable cuddle session with Matilda.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Snuggle Squad

"Tildy and our dogs were instant besties," Kaley wrote on Instagram, "especially her and Opal, who is pretty much Tildy's shadow these days!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

All Smiles

Little Matilda flashed a sweet smile during playtime with mom.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kisses for Dad

Kaley gave Tom a sweet smooch during a family day out.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Mirror, Mirror

Tildy was dressed to impress on her first Father's Day with dad Tom.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Sweet Smooches

Kaley shared a precious moment with her baby girl during some mother-daughter time.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Look of Love

"Matilda’s mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom," Tom captioned this photo of the duo, adding that their baby girl "is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are."

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Matilda proved she takes after Kaley in this silly selfie.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Daddy's Girl

Kaley captioned this father-daughter snap of Tom and Tildy: "You are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart , and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!"

