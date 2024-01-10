The Coquette Aesthetic Isn't Bow-ing Out Anytime Soon, Here's How to Wear It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may have begun to notice them everywhere – bows. They're in hair, on tops, shoes, bags, jewelry, and more. They add a delicate accent to any outfit and they're a main part of the Coquette aesthetic trend on TikTok. It's more feminine than the Eclectic Grandpa aesthetic, a little more delicate than the Gingerbread Girl aesthetic, and full of a light, feminine energy. The trend has been around for a minute, and shows no sign of stopping (Amanda Seyfried was decked in an oversized bow at the Golden Globes). But, it's more than just bows, Coquettes are known for lace, satin, ruffles, and romantic, vintage accents. Above all, it's girly, my girlies, with a mix of classic elegance.
To bring that flirty vibe to your hair, we've included a large satin bow that comes in black and cream. If you want to rock the trend with some dainty jewelry, we've got earrings, rings, and necklaces that fit the bill. Plus, you'll see very Coquette-worthy satin pajama set that gives fainting couch feels. Oh, and there's socks, too.
So if you'd like to bring out your inner Coquette, keep on scrolling. These are the fashions you'll want to be manifesting into your new year. Now, take a bow.
A New Day Satin Bow Hair Barrette
The mainstay of the Coquette trend is, of course, the bow. Get this satin bow barrette in cream or black and live your most romantic life.
Adorably Iconic White Bow Front Bodysuit
Made of a stretchy, pointe knit fabric, this bodysuit will give you a streamlined silhouette. It features the bow, of course, and a sweetheart neckline that adds to the feminine vibe.
Tiny bow pendant necklace
Featuring a delicate bow decked in dainty pearls, this pendant necklace is a Coquette must-have. Score an extra 60% with code QUICK60 while it lasts.
TONIFUL 3/8 Inch x 100yds Light Pink Satin Ribbon
If you've been following the Coquette trend on TikTok, you know that these delicate pink bows play a major role. Just wrap it around anything you love (fried chicken, Diet Coke, a picture of Oprah, whatever). This 100-yard roll gives you plenty to work with.
Saodimallsu Womens Puff Sleeve Sweaters
This pointelle knit pullover doesn't have any bows, but it channels the girly Coquette feels. The puffed sleeves add to the romantic look and you can snag it in tons of different colors.
Marinna Silver Bow Ballet Flats
Get these cute ballet flats in silver, pink, or light nude and black, to add the next piece of your Coquette wardrobe. They feature a shiny patent toe cap that elevates the look and they even come in half sizes.
SOLY HUX Women's Satin Pajama Set, 4 Pieces
Sleep like a Coquette with this four piece pajama set. It features a satin robe accented with lace with a matching bottom, plus a lacy bra and underwear pair. Get it in pink (of course), or a ton of other colors.
Valentina Corded Heart Necklace
With a delicate black ribbon and a puffed silver heart, this vintage-inspired necklace is elegant and romantic. It's also on sale for $9.99, which is the best part.
Lust or Love Cream Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Dress
This long-sleeve dress is giving cute and elegant vibes, and it's perfectly on-trend. There's sheer chiffon, embroidered polka dots, crochet trim, puff sleeves, and it belongs in your closet. It's also available in five colors.
Velvet handbag
This small handbag is made of a rich, soft velvet that features a subtle bow on the handle. Plus, you can get an extra 60% off with code QUICK60 at checkout.
Alluring Charisma Black Lace Bustier Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Take a bustier, but make it bodysuit and you have this elegant piece. It features delicate floral lace, a lined bustier with underwire support, a streamlined bodysuit shape, and scalloping around the neck and sleeves that's so Coquette.
Pristine Pick Silver Rhinestone Bow Drop Earrings
Bling it up with these rhinestone earrings featuring on-trend bows. They're sweet and elegant, and less than $15. If you're looking for a delicate version in gold, you can find it here.
Upscale Vibe Burgundy Lace Swiss Dot Button Up Long Sleeve Top
If you're going from day to night, this burgundy top is a solid pick. It features sheer sleeves with textured dots, a bow detail at the neck, and lace accents at the cuffs and buttons. Coquette is usually a mix of pastels, so this feels like the trend's cooler cousin.
No nonsense Women's Scallop Pointelle Crew Sock, 9-Pack
Coquette socks? Yep, it's a thing. These crew socks feature a pointelle knit and a scalloped edge that are cute and feminine, and made to be seen. Reviewers report that they even stay up on your leg without sliding down.
Little Bow Ring: Gold Or Silver
Available in gold or silver, this bow ring adds just the lightest Coquette touch. You'll want to wear it every day with every thing.
Free People Va Va Voop Puff Sleeve Bodysuit
Add a flirty touch to your Coquette trend with this bodysuit. It gives you that streamlined silhouette, romantic puffed sleeves, and a deep V-neck that's entirely on-trend.
Products that can motivate you to get your $#!t together? Bet. Check it out.