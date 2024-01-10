The Coquette Aesthetic Isn't Bow-ing Out Anytime Soon, Here's How to Wear It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You may have begun to notice them everywhere – bows. They're in hair, on tops, shoes, bags, jewelry, and more. They add a delicate accent to any outfit and they're a main part of the Coquette aesthetic trend on TikTok. It's more feminine than the Eclectic Grandpa aesthetic, a little more delicate than the Gingerbread Girl aesthetic, and full of a light, feminine energy. The trend has been around for a minute, and shows no sign of stopping (Amanda Seyfried was decked in an oversized bow at the Golden Globes). But, it's more than just bows, Coquettes are known for lace, satin, ruffles, and romantic, vintage accents. Above all, it's girly, my girlies, with a mix of classic elegance.

To bring that flirty vibe to your hair, we've included a large satin bow that comes in black and cream. If you want to rock the trend with some dainty jewelry, we've got earrings, rings, and necklaces that fit the bill. Plus, you'll see very Coquette-worthy satin pajama set that gives fainting couch feels. Oh, and there's socks, too.

So if you'd like to bring out your inner Coquette, keep on scrolling. These are the fashions you'll want to be manifesting into your new year. Now, take a bow.