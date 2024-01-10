The Coquette Aesthetic Isn't Bow-ing Out Anytime Soon, Here's How to Wear It

Bows, bows, bows -- it's all part of the Coquette aesthetic and here are the frilly, lacy, delicate must-haves to help you rock the trend.

You may have begun to notice them everywhere – bows. They're in hair, on tops, shoes, bags, jewelry, and more. They add a delicate accent to any outfit and they're a main part of the Coquette aesthetic trend on TikTok. It's more feminine than the Eclectic Grandpa aesthetic, a little more delicate than the Gingerbread Girl aesthetic, and full of a light, feminine energy. The trend has been around for a minute, and shows no sign of stopping (Amanda Seyfried was decked in an oversized bow at the Golden Globes). But, it's more than just bows, Coquettes are known for lace, satin, ruffles, and romantic, vintage accents. Above all, it's girly, my girlies, with a mix of classic elegance.

To bring that flirty vibe to your hair, we've included a large satin bow that comes in black and cream. If you want to rock the trend with some dainty jewelry, we've got earrings, rings, and necklaces that fit the bill. Plus, you'll see very Coquette-worthy satin pajama set that gives fainting couch feels. Oh, and there's socks, too.

So if you'd like to bring out your inner Coquette, keep on scrolling. These are the fashions you'll want to be manifesting into your new year. Now, take a bow.

A New Day Satin Bow Hair Barrette

The mainstay of the Coquette trend is, of course, the bow. Get this satin bow barrette in cream or black and live your most romantic life.

$8.99
Target

Adorably Iconic White Bow Front Bodysuit

Made of a stretchy, pointe knit fabric, this bodysuit will give you a streamlined silhouette. It features the bow, of course, and a sweetheart neckline that adds to the feminine vibe. 

$36
Lulus

Tiny bow pendant necklace

Featuring a delicate bow decked in dainty pearls, this pendant necklace is a Coquette must-have. Score an extra 60% with code QUICK60 while it lasts.

$34.50
$27.99
J.Crew Factory

TONIFUL 3/8 Inch x 100yds Light Pink Satin Ribbon

If you've been following the Coquette trend on TikTok, you know that these delicate pink bows play a major role. Just wrap it around anything you love (fried chicken, Diet Coke, a picture of Oprah, whatever). This 100-yard roll gives you plenty to work with.

$8.99
Amazon

Saodimallsu Womens Puff Sleeve Sweaters

This pointelle knit pullover doesn't have any bows, but it channels the girly Coquette feels. The puffed sleeves add to the romantic look and you can snag it in tons of different colors.

$28.99
Amazon

Marinna Silver Bow Ballet Flats

Get these cute ballet flats in silver, pink, or light nude and black, to add the next piece of your Coquette wardrobe. They feature a shiny patent toe cap that elevates the look and they even come in half sizes.

$35
Lulus

SOLY HUX Women's Satin Pajama Set, 4 Pieces

Sleep like a Coquette with this four piece pajama set. It features a satin robe accented with lace with a matching bottom, plus a lacy bra and underwear pair. Get it in pink (of course), or a ton of other colors.

$27.99
Amazon

Valentina Corded Heart Necklace

With a delicate black ribbon and a puffed silver heart, this vintage-inspired necklace is elegant and romantic. It's also on sale for $9.99, which is the best part.

$17
$9.99
Urban Outfitters
read
Lust or Love Cream Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Dress

This long-sleeve dress is giving cute and elegant vibes, and it's perfectly on-trend. There's sheer chiffon, embroidered polka dots, crochet trim, puff sleeves, and it belongs in your closet. It's also available in five colors.

$58
Lulus

Velvet handbag

This small handbag is made of a rich, soft velvet that features a subtle bow on the handle. Plus, you can get an extra 60% off with code QUICK60 at checkout.

$69.50
$55.99
J.Crew Factory

Alluring Charisma Black Lace Bustier Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Take a bustier, but make it bodysuit and you have this elegant piece. It features delicate floral lace, a lined bustier with underwire support, a streamlined bodysuit shape, and scalloping around the neck and sleeves that's so Coquette.

$50
Lulus

Pristine Pick Silver Rhinestone Bow Drop Earrings

Bling it up with these rhinestone earrings featuring on-trend bows. They're sweet and elegant, and less than $15. If you're looking for a delicate version in gold, you can find it here.

$14
Lulus

Upscale Vibe Burgundy Lace Swiss Dot Button Up Long Sleeve Top

If you're going from day to night, this burgundy top is a solid pick. It features sheer sleeves with textured dots, a bow detail at the neck, and lace accents at the cuffs and buttons. Coquette is usually a mix of pastels, so this feels like the trend's cooler cousin.

$44
$35
Lulus

No nonsense Women's Scallop Pointelle Crew Sock, 9-Pack

Coquette socks? Yep, it's a thing. These crew socks feature a pointelle knit and a scalloped edge that are cute and feminine, and made to be seen. Reviewers report that they even stay up on your leg without sliding down.

$23
Amazon

Little Bow Ring: Gold Or Silver

Available in gold or silver, this bow ring adds just the lightest Coquette touch. You'll want to wear it every day with every thing. 

$44
Nissa Jewelry

Free People Va Va Voop Puff Sleeve Bodysuit

Add a flirty touch to your Coquette trend with this bodysuit. It gives you that streamlined silhouette, romantic puffed sleeves, and a deep V-neck that's entirely on-trend.

$68
$44.97
Nordstrom Rack
$68
$34.99
Saks OFF Fifth

