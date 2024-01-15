Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

Watch : Billie Eilish Admits This Star Made Her "Freak Out" at the Golden Globes

The critics have spoken.

One week after the Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season, the Critics Choice Awards honored the best in 2023 film and TV in a Jan. 14 ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Winners included Robert Downey Jr., who won for his supporting role in Oppenheimer, and Ali Wong, who took home the prize for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in Beef.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, garnered the most film nominations with a whopping 18, winning several awards, including Best Comedy.

The Critics Choice Association, which is made up of television, radio, and online critics, also honored Oppenheimer and Poor Things with 13 nominations each, with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon following close behind with 12.

On the TV side, The Morning Show led with six nominations. Succession followed with five Critics Choice Award nods, while shows such as Abbott Elementary and Loki earned four each.

The Critics Choice Awards began airing live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET.

Read on to check out the full list of nominees (refresh for updates):