Taylor Swift Superfan Mariska Hargitay Has the Purrfect Reaction to Buzz Over Her New Cat Karma

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Talks Taylor Swift & Naming Her Cat “Karma”

Karma is a literal cat purring in Mariska Hargitay's lap.

The Law & Order: SVU star shared her reaction after her Taylor Swift-inspired name for her Siamese cat, Karma, went viral last month.

"People love that Karma," Mariska told E! News on Jan. 10. "I did not know it would be so huge. I just thought, ‘Oh this is so sweet, of course her name is Karma.'"

And like everyone else these days, the 59-year-old—who is also celebrating 25 years of playing Detective Olivia Benson on the Law & Order series—is a huge fan of the 12-time Grammy winner.

In fact, she even made several stops to her friend's Eras Tour, revealing, "I did see the show four times in like, two months."

While to Mariska, "Karma" may have just seemed like the perfect cat name, the connection between the actress, Taylor, and their cats runs deep.

After all, the "Anti-Hero" singer, a known cat-lover, named one of her three cats Detective Olivia Benson after the Law & Order star.