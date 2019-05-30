Taylor Swift Cradles Cat Benjamin Button in Adorable New Picture

"I wanted there to be this scene where, symbolically, like, I wanted it to be kind of the symbolism of, like, if you are into someone, don't just do what you think people like," T.Swift explained during an interview with The Hit Network's Carrie and Tommy. "Don't do just what you've heard. Don't give a girl what you think she would like because you think girls like these things. Like, get to know somebody and that will be more interesting—if you actually know someone for who they are and what they actually think is cool."

Swift was actually on set when she discovered Benjamin was available for adoption. Before filming the scene, Swift asked, "Can I have him?"

"He is available," Swift learned, and the rest is history!

Take a look at all of T.Swift's adorable photos with her three cats below!