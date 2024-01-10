Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation Closed by Police

Watch : New Details REVEALED in Matthew’s Life Before Passing

The police case surrounding Matthew Perry's death has been closed.

Investigators will no longer be looking into the matter three months after the Friends alum was found dead in the hot tub of his home, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People.

His case with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner is now also closed, per online records reviewed by E! News.

Perry's death was determined to be caused by "the acute effects of ketamine," the department stated in a December press release. Contributing factors were listed as drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to treat opioid use disorder.

His manner of death was ruled to be an accident.

In an autopsy report obtained by E! News, the coroner said "high levels" of ketamine—which Perry took as part of his therapy to treat depression and anxiety—were found in his blood. The document noted that the "main lethal effects" from the medication would be cardiovascular overstimulation and slowed breathing.