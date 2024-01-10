Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri and More Stars React to 2024 SAG Awards Nominations

After Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations for the 2024 SAG Awards, Colman Domingo, Rachel Brosnahan, Danielle Brooks and more nominees shared their excitement over the recognition.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 10, 2024 5:48 PMTags
There's sure to be lights, cameras and plenty of action at the 2024 SAG Awards.

But first, it's time to reveal the nominees. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 10.

The ceremony, which will be held Feb. 24, honors outstanding performances in film and television over the past year, and fans will definitely spot a few of their favorite stars on the list.

In terms of television's top contenders, Succession leads the nominees with five nods followed by Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Last of Us with four each. As for the major players in film, Barbie and Oppenheimer head into the night with four nominations apiece (see the full list of nominees here).

Still, fans will have to wait a little longer to see who wins a trophy. The 2024 SAG Awards will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 and be available to stream on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Can't wait until then? Start celebrating the big event by reading celebrities' reactions to their nominations.

Atsushi Nishijima. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Emma Stone

“Thank you SAG!!!" the Poor Things actress said in a statement following her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nod. "This nomination is a profound honor. I’m hugely grateful to Yorgos Lanthimos, our producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe and Searchlight Pictures. I still can’t believe I got to work alongside Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and the rest of this incredible cast.” 

David Lee/NETFLIX

Colman Domingo

"To be in this company, category, moment and to be seen by your peers is everything," the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nominee wrote on Instagram following his recognition for Rustin. "As an early actor in the theater my goal was to be respected. That was the most important thing. And it still is. This nomination means the very world to me to be amplified by my peers for my work as Bayard Rustin in Rustin directed with such grace and intelligence by the great George C. Wolfe. No one does this alone. I have a tremendous cast to spar with, a generous crew and the best producing team a guy could ask for. @netflix @barackobama @michelleobama @tdavvvis @bcohen6 @m_wright4 @wolfkasteler WDIJ. ;)."

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein

Someone alert the Diamond Dogs because the Ted Lasso alum has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. And he reacted in true Roy Kent fashion. 

"Holy xxxx!" Brett wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Thank you so much @sagawards."

He also cheered for the rest of the Ted Lasso team by adding, "Let's go Greyhounds."

 

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Ayo Edebiri

Yes, chef! Following her nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Bear star wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @sagawards."

Yorgos Lanthimos. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Willem Dafoe

“To receive this recognition from those who do the same job as you - and know firsthand the joys and challenges of this work - is especially gratifying," The Poor Things star, who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, said in a statement. "The role of Dr. Godwin Baxter - his compassion, complexity and grounding heart is one that excited me from the beginning. I am grateful for my Poor Things colleagues, who were incredible partners each day, and I am very touched to be recognized by my peers, all the moreso after the year our community has had."

Seacia Pavao / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Paul Giamatti

 “It’s a beautiful and humbling thing to be nominated for any award but it’s particularly meaningful when you are nominated by your fellow actors," the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role said in a statement following his nod for his work in The Holdovers. "Actors are tough critics! Paul Hunham was an incredibly personal role for me, and to bring him to life with my dear friend Alexander was a true privilege."

He added, "In this turbulent year, it feels especially meaningful to see a film that sends a message of faith in human connection to restore us to our better selves acknowledged by my peers. My deepest thanks to SAG-AFTRA for embracing me and my incredible co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and celebrating our heartfelt film.”

Amazon Prime Instant Video

Rachel Brosnahan

After the actress and her costar Alex Borstein were both nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star marked the major moment with a tribute on Instagram.

"Grateful to be closing out this chapter with the ketchup to my mustard, the pie to my cake, my dearest Smidge, @alexborstein," Rachel wrote. "And look at the company we get to keep! Thank you @sagawards. No greater feeling than being honored by your peers."

Christopher Polk / Contributor (Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

After being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, The Color Purple star wrote on Instagram Stories, "And then this happened!!"

Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK

Tony Shalhoub

"I am incredibly thrilled and grateful to have received this nomination this morning," the Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie celeb said in a statement about his nod in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category. "Reuniting with my MONK family after 14 years for this movie has been a dream, and to be recognized once again by my peers is incredibly special. Making this movie was a team effort, and I share this with the entire cast and crew. And thank you to all my fellow actors and SAG-AFTRA for their continuous support."

Lauren Smith/Paramount+

David Oyelowo

“Only other actors can truly understand what it takes, and what it is, to feel the fear and do it anyway when it comes to giving a performance," the Lawmen: Bass Reeves star said in a statement after being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. "That makes this nomination from my peers even more meaningful. Playing Bass Reeves has been, and continues to be, a blessing beyond words. Thank you so much to all the SAG-AFTRA voters.” 

