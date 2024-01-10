Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri and More Stars React to 2024 SAG Awards Nominations

Watch : All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

There's sure to be lights, cameras and plenty of action at the 2024 SAG Awards.

But first, it's time to reveal the nominees. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 10.

The ceremony, which will be held Feb. 24, honors outstanding performances in film and television over the past year, and fans will definitely spot a few of their favorite stars on the list.

In terms of television's top contenders, Succession leads the nominees with five nods followed by Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Last of Us with four each. As for the major players in film, Barbie and Oppenheimer head into the night with four nominations apiece (see the full list of nominees here).

Still, fans will have to wait a little longer to see who wins a trophy. The 2024 SAG Awards will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 and be available to stream on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. EST.