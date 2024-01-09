Eclectic Grandpa Is the New Aesthetic & We Are Here for the Cozy Quirkiness

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the new year begins, so do new trends. The holidays brought Gingerbread Girl aesthetic and Little Women Christmas, but now there's a new microtrend that we're really excited about (and can't wait to start wearing). It combines timeless comfortability and quirky style, while mixing custom details and vintage touches – it's Eclectic Grandpa. Gone are the days of Coastal Grandma and Grandmacore, the Grandpas are having their moment in the sun. But that doesn't mean that this is a gendered trend, because anyone can pull off that Grandad look.

The idea is that Eclectic Grandpa has lived a cool, interesting life, and his style reflects that. There are funky print sweaters with eccentric and expressive accents. He hasn't updated his wardrobe in decades, so the fabrics have a retro vibe and they're made to last. Think corduroy pants in rich colors, perfect for sitting on a park bench feeding the birds. We're talking cozy cardigans with pockets (where you can keep your glasses). Or a vintage sweatshirt repping your favorite beer that you probably got in the 80's.

So keep on scrolling for the pieces that can individualize your Eclectic Grandpa style. It's relaxed, comfy, warm, quirky, and might be sticking around for a while, so get clicking.