Eclectic Grandpa Is the New Aesthetic & We Are Here for the Cozy Quirkiness

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the new year begins, so do new trends. The holidays brought Gingerbread Girl aesthetic and Little Women Christmas, but now there's a new microtrend that we're really excited about (and can't wait to start wearing). It combines timeless comfortability and quirky style, while mixing custom details and vintage touches – it's Eclectic Grandpa. Gone are the days of Coastal Grandma and Grandmacore, the Grandpas are having their moment in the sun. But that doesn't mean that this is a gendered trend, because anyone can pull off that Grandad look.
The idea is that Eclectic Grandpa has lived a cool, interesting life, and his style reflects that. There are funky print sweaters with eccentric and expressive accents. He hasn't updated his wardrobe in decades, so the fabrics have a retro vibe and they're made to last. Think corduroy pants in rich colors, perfect for sitting on a park bench feeding the birds. We're talking cozy cardigans with pockets (where you can keep your glasses). Or a vintage sweatshirt repping your favorite beer that you probably got in the 80's.
So keep on scrolling for the pieces that can individualize your Eclectic Grandpa style. It's relaxed, comfy, warm, quirky, and might be sticking around for a while, so get clicking.
Sdencin Women Houndstooth Pattern Knit Sweater Vest
Nothing says "Grandpa" more than a sweater vest (like this one). It has a classic houndstooth pattern and slightly oversized fit that goes with jeans, corduroys, and a weekend activity with the grandkids.
The Corduroy Way-High Drape Pant
Velvety corduroy, wide legs, and a high-waist cut help make these pants look on-trend and classic at the same time. They can dress up or down, or in a Grandpa's case, pair with a chunky sweater and loafers.
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Lug Sole Loafer
These chunky loafers feature faux patent leather and an ergonomic insole for comfortable walking. They're classic Grandpa, but feature a metallic accent at the heel that delivers a modern vibe.
Urban Renewal Vintage Striped Oversized Sweater
When you get one of Urban Outfitter's Urban Renewal garments, you know you're getting an original vintage piece. So this pre-worn sweater has that lived-in feel and unique quality that is very on-trend.
Retro Coors Cowboy Sweater
Featuring a retro Coors ad (on the front and back), this sweatshirt puts the "eclectic" in Eclectic Grandpa. It comes in a variety of colors, but you may want to size up to get that oversized, lived-in vibe.
zeroUV Retro Large Plastic Aviator Sunglasses
With UV protection, a classic aviator design, and blue light protection, these are definitely the sunglasses your Grandpa would wear. They have a lightweight plastic frame that fits comfortably on your face and cost less than $13.
Aelfric Eden Cable Knit Sweater
Available in a ton of colors and sizes, this chunky cable knit sweater is warm, cozy, and on-trend. It's long enough to be worn with leggings, but also looks great with jeans, corduroys, or a leather miniskirt.
Different Touch Sumona Colorful Crew Socks, 6 Pairs
Every Grandpa needs a pair of argyle socks. This six-pack comes in a variety of colors with a little bit of stretch so they stay secure at your mid-calf.
QUALFORT Women's Cardigan Sweater
This oversized, chunky cardigan is another cozy Grandpa staple. It's available in 29 colors and is ideal for layering with a t-shirt or plaid button down. One reviewer reported, "The best grandpa sweaters of all grandpa sweaters."
PASOY Men's Digital Gold Stainless Steel Watch
I think my Grandpa had this exact digital watch. It features a gold stainless steel design and the clock displays the date and time. You can set an alarm and it has a stopwatch function, plus it's water-resistant.
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
No Grandpa worth his salt would go without a pair of comfortable clogs. These shoes have insoles that contour to your feet, plus a soft vegan upper. Half sizes and wide sizes are also available.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Fleece Shawl-Collar Cardigan
This is a men's style cardigan, but would look good on any aspiring Grandpa. It's lined with soft, cozy fleece, features pockets and a shawl collar, and it comes in black, burgundy, heather, and navy.
Higher High-Waisted Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants for Women
If you're looking for a more fitted pair of corduroy pants, these are a solid pick. They're fitted at the hip and thigh with a wide leg design that gives off 70s vibes.
KBETHOS Original Classic Trucker Baseball Cap
With a lived-in, vintage feel, this baseball cap is the ideal accent for this trend. It comes in a ton of colors and has a comfy feel that you can wear every day.
SOJOS Square Blue Light Blocking Glasses Oversized for Women
These oversized blue light blocking glasses are perfect for the Grandpa who sits in front of a computer all day. There's no magnification, but the lightweight frames come with a soft case and microfiber cleaning cloth.
Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe
Get that vintage shoe feel with these classic Reeboks. They're made of leather with an impact-absorbing midsole, so they're durable and comfy. One fan reported, "If you're looking for a blend of style and comfort in a walking shoe, these Reeboks are a fantastic choice."
