Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Update on Merging Their Families Amid Romance

Things are blending well for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
The former GMA3 hosts—who made headlines last year when their relationship was made public—recently opened up about what bringing their two families together has been like. For her part, Amy shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while T.J. is dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaide, with ex-wife Amy Ferson, as well as to daughter Sabine, 11, with ex Marilee Fiebig.
"When you have a new relationship, there are divorces, there are kids involved," T.J. said to Amy on the Jan. 9 episode of the couple's podcast, "you're always trying to find the right balance between your kids and your partner, and bringing everybody together. And you've been great, and it's been one of the great, great great joys over the past several months—six months plus—how Sabine's really taking it."
He added, "She's known you since she was 1, but knowing you in a different capacity now has been really cool to watch."
In fact, their respective children have known the other's for quite some time.
"Our daughters have known each other," Amy added. "My daughters babysat your daughter when she was little and I know they communicated on her birthday as well, which was very sweet."
She continued, "It's just nice to see everything becoming normal and getting easier and effortless actually. Because it was effort before, and maybe that was just us putting the effort on the situation, but it's been great."
And one of the reasons Amy says it's been so easy to get to know Sabine, other than the years they've already known each other, is that the 50-year-old knows what it means to be a "girl-mom."
"It comes very easily to me," she revealed. "And you kinda let girls lead the way. You can't tell a girl who to like, who to hang out with, what to think, what to do. I at least had that experience growing up with my daughters, so it's served me well on navigating all of this."
Amy and T.J.'s relationship was first made public in November 2022, leading to them to leave ABC News a few months later. Despite headlines that told different stories, the duo have been clear that their relationship was not an affair, and that they'd already been separated from their respective partners at the time.
"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," Amy, who finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March 2023, recounted on an episode of Amy and T.J. last month. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce."
Read on for an exact breakdown of how Amy and T.J.'s relationship came to be.