Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Update on Merging Their Families Amid Romance

Things are blending well for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The former GMA3 hosts—who made headlines last year when their relationship was made public—recently opened up about what bringing their two families together has been like. For her part, Amy shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while T.J. is dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaide, with ex-wife Amy Ferson, as well as to daughter Sabine, 11, with ex Marilee Fiebig.

"When you have a new relationship, there are divorces, there are kids involved," T.J. said to Amy on the Jan. 9 episode of the couple's podcast, "you're always trying to find the right balance between your kids and your partner, and bringing everybody together. And you've been great, and it's been one of the great, great great joys over the past several months—six months plus—how Sabine's really taking it."

He added, "She's known you since she was 1, but knowing you in a different capacity now has been really cool to watch."

In fact, their respective children have known the other's for quite some time.