Stop Right Now and Read Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Note to “Loving Daughter in Law” Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria Beckham gushed over daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a special social media post celebrating the actress’ 29th birthday.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 09, 2024 4:33 PMTags
Victoria BeckhamBirthdaysCelebritiesBrooklyn Beckham
Watch: Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Happy Birthday

Victoria Beckham gave all that joy can bring in a loving message to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In honor of the Bates Motel alum's 29th birthday, the Spice Girls alum shared a precious post celebrating her daughter-in-law.

"Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham," Victoria wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!"

The 49-year-old posted a video with Nicola, who tied the knot with her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 24, in 2022, having fun on the beach and dancing to "Trouble" by Lindsey Buckingham.

"The best dance partner and loving daughter in law," she continued. "We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx."

Victoria—who also shares sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—continued the birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a cute snap of Nicola and Brooklyn as well as another. And a pic of herself posing with the Welcome to Chippendales actress.

photos
Photographic Evidence Victoria Beckham Can Do Anything in Heels

The sweet birthday shoutout is further proof that it's all love between Victoria and Nicola, who briefly sparked feud rumors after the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' nuptials to Brooklyn. 

In fact, after the two became one, Nicola squashed those rumors by praising Posh Spice and David telling Grazia in 2022, stating, "They're great in-laws."

She also clarified that there were no spicy details surrounding her decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a gown designed by Victoria.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola explained. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

2

Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

See Travis Kelce React When Asked the Most Famous Person in His Phone

After learning that it wouldn't be possible, she returned to the drawing board with mom Claudia Heffner Peltz. And since she'd always been a fan of Valentino, it was the perfect second choice.

As for Victoria, she previously shared her joy over welcoming Nicola into the family.

"For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad," she said in a 2020 interview with Lorraine. "So we're very happy and very excited."

Keep reading for more cute moments with the Beckham family.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham," Victoria Beckham captioned the heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son.

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David Beckham and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood looking fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses," Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria Beckham posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckham's got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria Beckham adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

PA Wire
Dapper Dudes

David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

2

Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

See Travis Kelce React When Asked the Most Famous Person in His Phone

4

Stranger Things Cast Is All Grown Up in Season 5 Production Pic

5

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look