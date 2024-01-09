Stop Right Now and Read Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Note to “Loving Daughter in Law” Nicola Peltz Beckham

Watch : Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Happy Birthday

Victoria Beckham gave all that joy can bring in a loving message to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In honor of the Bates Motel alum's 29th birthday, the Spice Girls alum shared a precious post celebrating her daughter-in-law.

"Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham," Victoria wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!"

The 49-year-old posted a video with Nicola, who tied the knot with her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 24, in 2022, having fun on the beach and dancing to "Trouble" by Lindsey Buckingham.

"The best dance partner and loving daughter in law," she continued. "We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx."

Victoria—who also shares sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—continued the birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a cute snap of Nicola and Brooklyn as well as another. And a pic of herself posing with the Welcome to Chippendales actress.