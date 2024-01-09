Stop Right Now and Read Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Note to “Loving Daughter in Law” Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria Beckham gave all that joy can bring in a loving message to Nicola Peltz Beckham.
In honor of the Bates Motel alum's 29th birthday, the Spice Girls alum shared a precious post celebrating her daughter-in-law.
"Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham," Victoria wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!"
The 49-year-old posted a video with Nicola, who tied the knot with her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 24, in 2022, having fun on the beach and dancing to "Trouble" by Lindsey Buckingham.
"The best dance partner and loving daughter in law," she continued. "We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx."
Victoria—who also shares sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—continued the birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a cute snap of Nicola and Brooklyn as well as another. And a pic of herself posing with the Welcome to Chippendales actress.
The sweet birthday shoutout is further proof that it's all love between Victoria and Nicola, who briefly sparked feud rumors after the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' nuptials to Brooklyn.
In fact, after the two became one, Nicola squashed those rumors by praising Posh Spice and David telling Grazia in 2022, stating, "They're great in-laws."
She also clarified that there were no spicy details surrounding her decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a gown designed by Victoria.
"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola explained. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."
After learning that it wouldn't be possible, she returned to the drawing board with mom Claudia Heffner Peltz. And since she'd always been a fan of Valentino, it was the perfect second choice.
As for Victoria, she previously shared her joy over welcoming Nicola into the family.
"For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad," she said in a 2020 interview with Lorraine. "So we're very happy and very excited."
