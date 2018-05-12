by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 12, 2018 11:58 AM
Lindsey Buckingham is breaking his silence on the matter of his exit from Fleetwood Mac.
Buckingham confirmed on stage that leaving the band of 43 years was not his "choice" just over one month after Rolling Stone reported that the rocker had been "fired" due to a disagreement over an upcoming tour and replaced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House.
While the band has done some talking on the subject, Lindsey has kept mum—until now.
"It's been an interesting time on a lot of levels for me personally. Probably some of you know, that for the last three months I have taken leave of my band of 43 years, Fleetwood Mac. This was not something that was my doing or my choice," said the guitarist and singer.
He continued, "I think what you would say there were factions that were in the band that had lost their perspective."
An audience member yelled out, "Stevie Nicks!"
Buckingham responded, "It doesn't really matter. The point is that they lost their perspective...and what that did was to harm—and this is the one thing I am really sad about because the rest of it becomes an opportunity—it harmed the 43-year legacy that we worked so hard to build. And that legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill someone's higher truth and one's higher destiny."
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone last month, "Words like 'fired' are ugly references as far as I'm concerned."
He continued, "Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward."
Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 at the same time with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks.
In 1987, he left before the Tango in the Night tour. He rejoined the group in 1996 and had been active with the supergroup since then.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!