These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmys Deserve a Standing Ovation for Their Award-Worthy Style

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Lights, camera, fashion.

It's no secret Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are eagerly anticipating the 2023 Emmy Awards, especially after the ceremony was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

But before celebrities step out in style at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Jan. 15, we're reliving the best red carpet looks at the Emmys.

We're talking Zendaya's poison ivy-inspired fashion moment from the 2019 show, in which she sizzled in a vibrant emerald green dress. The Vera Wang design featured a sheer corset bodice with a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical draping.

But the Euphoria actress hasn't been the only attendee to play around with color.

Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in a hot pink number from Valentino in 2018, while Anya Taylor-Joy shined bright in a sunny yellow Dior dress in 2021.

Of course, some stars have strayed away from wearing gowns to make a statement in power suits, including The Golden Girls' Rue McClanahan, Ellen Pompeo and Claire Foy.