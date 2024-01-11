These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmys Deserve a Standing Ovation for Their Award-Worthy Style

Before celebrities dazzle at the 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15, revisit the best fashion moments on the red carpet over the years.

Lights, camera, fashion.

It's no secret Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are eagerly anticipating the 2023 Emmy Awards, especially after the ceremony was rescheduled last September due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

But before celebrities step out in style at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Jan. 15, we're reliving the best red carpet looks at the Emmys.

We're talking Zendaya's poison ivy-inspired fashion moment from the 2019 show, in which she sizzled in a vibrant emerald green dress. The Vera Wang design featured a sheer corset bodice with a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical draping.

But the Euphoria actress hasn't been the only attendee to play around with color. 

Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in a hot pink number from Valentino in 2018, while Anya Taylor-Joy shined bright in a sunny yellow Dior dress in 2021.

Of course, some stars have strayed away from wearing gowns to make a statement in power suits, including The Golden Girls' Rue McClanahanEllen Pompeo and Claire Foy.

So, from Issa Rae's 2018 Cinderella moment to Angelina Jolie's curve-hugging Randolph Drake look in 1998, relieve the most unforgettable looks at the Emmys—which dare we say, deserve an award of their own.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

Hello yellow! The Queen's Gambit actress glowed in her bright Dior dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2021 award show. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The Euphoria star took the red carpet by storm for the 2019 ceremony. From the vibrant emerald green hue to the sheer corset bodice, her custom Vera Wang dress was one to remember.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star shined bright at the 2022 ceremony in a glitzy blue strapless gown.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! The actress made a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress shined as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.

Getty Images
Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brought the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star showed up and showed out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star lit up the red carpet in a glitzy metallic bronze getup.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

Who says you have to wear a dress? The Grey's Anatomy star switched things up in 2021 by wearing an Elie Saab black velvet jumpsuit with crystal embroidery. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra

The actress was a vision in white as she graced the red carpet in a dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.

John Shearer/WireImage
Viola Davis

Orange you glad the legendary star added a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery

The 2018 Emmy winner brought whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with a baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell

The Hollywood star sizzled in a sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum stole the show at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress had a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images
Claire Foy

Sometimes less is more. And in this case, it worked with Claire's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Getty Images
Rue McClanahan

All that glitters is gold and Rue proved it with a glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Elle Fanning

Elle most certainly brought old-Hollywood glamour to the 2022 event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Regina King

King lit up the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star sparkled in a daring and dazzling cut-out dress at the 2003 event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

Talk about red-hot. The Vampire Diaries alum knocked 'em dead with a fiery strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star made a statement in a custom yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Issa Rae

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turned heads in a bedazzled baby blue jumpsuit by Vera Wang. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she told E! News

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star dropped jaws with her wildly colorful Brandon Maxwell design.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay

The director glistened and glimmered on the red carpet in her Reem Acra gown at the 2019 Emmys.

Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress wore a  show-stopping design to the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brought all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her audacious black design, which she perfectly paired with long satin gloves and strappy heels.

Instagram
Zendaya

The actress, who made history at the 2020 Emmys, oozed with glamour in an Armani creation that was reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graced the red carpet in a regal black dress that she paired with a statement-making necklace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney

Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the award-winning actress made it looks oh-so-good.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel

The Sinner star looked angelic in a white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.

