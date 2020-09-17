These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards Will Leave You in Awe

Lights, camera, action!
Hollywood's award season officially going into high gear with the upcoming 2020 Emmy Awards. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has kicked the traditional red carpet and in-person ceremony to the curb, fans can expect all the usual glitz and glamour at the 72nd Emmys.
As Zendaya recently put it, "I want to dress up. I still want to have the experience... I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."
But before our favorite stars show off their fashionable lewks from the comfort of their home, we've rounded up the best-dressed celebrities to ever hit the red carpet.
We're talking Angelina Jolie's curve-hugging gown at the 1998 ceremony, Joan Collins' lavish and fiery red creation at the 1987 show and Issa Rae's 3,000 crystal-adorned jumpsuit by Vera Wang.
Don't think we'd forget Tracee Ellis Ross' head-turning Valentino gown at the 2018 ceremony—You know, the hot pink number that filled the entire room with its voluminous material.
To relive the bold, beautiful and breathtaking designs to appear on the Emmys red carpet, scroll through our gallery below!
The 2020 Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC. For more updates on the star-studded ceremony, click here.