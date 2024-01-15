Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Lights, camera, fashion!
The 2023 Emmy Awards are finally upon us after being pushed back from September due to the actors' and writers' strike. Though we're two weeks into 2024, the ceremony honors works by television's best and brightest ranging from June 2022 to May 2023.
And you can bet celebrities are dressing to impress for TV's biggest night. Expect to see Daisy Jones & the Six's Riley Keough, Beef's Ali Wong and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White descend upon the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles Jan. 15 wearing only the finest designer duds. From shimmering sequined gowns to dramatic dresses that are sheer genius, the red carpet was practically a runway as stars sashayed around in their head-turning looks.
And the Emmy contenders will be just as fierce as the fashion itself. Going into the award show, Succession leads the pack of nominees with a whopping 27 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron all landed nominations in the major acting categories for their performances on the HBO series' fourth and final season. (Click here to see the complete list of nominees.)
Still, it was a bit hard for the cast to say goodbye. "I was very upset," Snook told The Los Angeles Times in March. "I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness."
However, the Emmys will provide the perfect opportunity for a reunion not just for the Roy family, but for the casts of Ted Lasso and Better Call Saul. After all, the Apple TV+ comedy and the AMC Breaking Bad spinoff also took their final bows in May 2023 and August 2022, respectively.
"To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation," Brett Goldstein, who played lovable curmudgeon Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, said in a statement when his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination was announced in July. "What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic."
