Lisa Bonet Officially Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa 2 Years After Breakup News

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, revealing in court documents that they actually broke up 2020—more than a year before they publicly shared that they were "parting ways in marriage."

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 08, 2024 10:18 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesJason Momoa
Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

Lisa Bonet is moving forward with her legal separation from Jason Momoa.

Two years after announcing their breakup, the A Different World alum filed paperwork to divorce the Aquaman star.

In court documents obtained by E! News on Jan. 8, Bonet—who shares kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with Momoa—cited "irreconcilable differences" as reason for their breakup. She listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020—more than a year before Bonet and Momoa shared that they were "parting ways in marriage."

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," the former couple, who were together for over a decade before marrying in 2017, wrote in a joint statement posted on Instagram in January 2022. "A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, continued, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other – to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what's possible – Living the prayer. May love prevail." 

photos
Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

Since then, the pair have continued to remain friendly, with Momoa showing his support to Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz at the March 2022 premiere of The Batman.

"We're just so proud," he told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet event. "It's still family, you know?"

 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

2

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

3

The Truth About Rumors Selena Gomez Gossiped About Kylie Jenner

The Fast X actor has also remained close to Bonet's ex Lenny Kravitz, with the musician referring to Momoa as a "ride or die" on Instagram. And the Game of Thrones aium wasn't afraid to show his affection right back.

"Love u," Momoa commented back. "Ohana fo life." 

Keep reading to relive Bonet and Momoa's romance.

Instagram
Can't Wait to Be King

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet felt like kids again with their own children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, at a private family screening of The Lion King.

Instagram
His Queen

The Aquaman star snapped a photo with Bonet and his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke backstage at the 2019 Oscars, cheekily writing that they are both his queens.

Instagram
Meet and Greet

Momoa and Bonet took a pic with Ani DiFrancoa musician that Momoa says he admired since high school, in this happy moment.

Instagram
Forever Goofballs

In a 2017 candid shot, the actor gushed that Bonet is his "best friend" and "partner in crime."

Instagram
On-Set Surprise

The Justice League heartthrob got a surprise visit from Bonet and their kids on set a few years back and wrote the sweetest caption to describe it. "I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies," he shared.

Instagram
Birthday Hug

On Nov. 16, 2016 (Bonet's 49th birthday), Momoa posted, "Mi amor. Be home soon baby. Aloha sb."

Instagram
Fab Four

The proud papa posted this snap with his wife and two children while hanging out in Reading, England back in August 2016.

Instagram
Grab a Guinness

The family man posted this party pic while stopping at a favorite pub of his called The Spaniard while on vacation with his fam in Belfast, Ireland on July 22, 2016.

Instagram
Proud Papa

In 2015, the Game of Thrones star snapped a pic with his wife and gushed about her daughter Zoë Kravitz, writing, "Me and wifey. So very proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz You are so talented love u."

Instagram
#Goals

Looks like Momoa got exactly what he wanted in this picture based on his caption which read, "Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness. Make babies. Live. ALOHA."

Instagram
Moon Lover

"Moon of my life Partner in crime. I f--king love u baby happy birthday. Sad I'm not home. aloha SB," the actor wrote on this sweet snap.

Instagram
United We Stand

The Hawaiian actor stood firm with his love in this photo and we love him even more for it. "Everyone unite for the world wide sign waving event happening right now. Let’s show the world that #WeAreMaunaKea. @protectmaunakea. We are ohana Aloha j and L."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

2

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

3

The Truth About Rumors Selena Gomez Gossiped About Kylie Jenner

4

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

5

Why Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes Dress Had Embroidered Vaginas