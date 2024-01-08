Lisa Bonet Officially Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa 2 Years After Breakup News

Lisa Bonet is moving forward with her legal separation from Jason Momoa.
Two years after announcing their breakup, the A Different World alum filed paperwork to divorce the Aquaman star.
In court documents obtained by E! News on Jan. 8, Bonet—who shares kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with Momoa—cited "irreconcilable differences" as reason for their breakup. She listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020—more than a year before Bonet and Momoa shared that they were "parting ways in marriage."
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," the former couple, who were together for over a decade before marrying in 2017, wrote in a joint statement posted on Instagram in January 2022. "A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, continued, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other – to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what's possible – Living the prayer. May love prevail."
Since then, the pair have continued to remain friendly, with Momoa showing his support to Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz at the March 2022 premiere of The Batman.
"We're just so proud," he told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet event. "It's still family, you know?"
The Fast X actor has also remained close to Bonet's ex Lenny Kravitz, with the musician referring to Momoa as a "ride or die" on Instagram. And the Game of Thrones aium wasn't afraid to show his affection right back.
"Love u," Momoa commented back. "Ohana fo life."
