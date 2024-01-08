David Foster's Daughter Sets the Record Straight on Accusation He "Abandoned" His Older Kids

David Foster’s daughter Amy S. Foster shuts down negative comment hinting at her father’s “abandonment” of his five daughters while parenting his toddler with wife Katharine McPhee.

By Olivia Evans Jan 08, 2024 6:01 PMTags
Katharine McPheeCelebrities
Watch: Celebrity Kids Who Are Successful Like Their Parents

David Foster's daughter is clapping back at those criticizing his parenting skills. 

After a commenter accused the legendary music producer of abandoning his older children under a video he posted of his 2-year-old son, Rennie, playing the drums, his daughter Amy S. Foster stepped in to defend her dad.

"I am a daughter…" the 50-year-old wrote back to the commenter under the Jan. 5 post. "Absolutely no abandonment." 

The Rift author—David's only child with first wife B.J. Cook—also emphasized the relationship she shares with her father. "I literally just talked to my dad five minutes ago," she continued. "Are you sticking up for us? It's hard to tell these days. You see a video with an amazing two year old and your take away is something negative?" 

In fact, Amy pointed to her whole family's social media activity as proof that her and her siblings—Allison Jones, 53, Sara Foster, 42, Erin Foster, 41, and Jordan Foster, 37—are nothing but supportive of their dad.

photos
Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

Indeed, Rennie's sister Sara marveled at the toddler's talents in the comments, writing, "This is insane."

As for what it's been like for David returning to the world of diapers and pacifiers in his seventies, the Grammy winner—who shares Rennie with wife Katharine McPhee, 39—reflected on trying to give as much as he can to his little one.  

(Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

Trending Stories

1

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Haircut Is the New Rachel

"Even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe, I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet," he explained to People in January 2023. "And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

Trending Stories

1

Dua Lipa's Dress Just Might Be the Most Polarizing Golden Globes Look

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Haircut Is the New Rachel

4

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

5

Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift