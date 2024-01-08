Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA-Packed Date Night at the 2024 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 2024 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for his performance in Wonka, and they weren't afraid to show how they feel about each other.

Watch: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes!

Rise and shine and learn more about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's date night at the 2024 Golden Globes

The Kardashians star, 26, and the actor, 28, were among the many celebrity couples to attend the 81st annual award show in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, and fans were keeping up with all their sugary sweet moments. 

While they didn't walk the red carpet together, Timothée—who was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy motion picture for his performance in Wonka—and Kylie did sit together inside the Beverly Hilton. The Dune star and the makeup mogul posed for pictures at their table, with him giving her a peck on the cheek in one of the snaps. 

And this wasn't the only PDA they showed that evening. As seen in a video shared on social media, Kylie played with a necklace Timothée was wearing as they chatted at their seats, and he then leaned in for a kiss. Some viewers also speculated that she told him "I love you" at one point.

photos
Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

A fellow attendee told E! News the pair, who were also pictured holding hands at their table, had "banter back and forth throughout the show."

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Still, they mingled with other guests, too. The onlooker said Joaquin Phoenix—who was up in the same category for his role in Beau Is Afraid—walked over and talked to them during a break, and Julia Garner was also pictured saying hi to the duo.

After the ceremony ended, the onlooker noted Timothée and Kylie—who coordinated, with him wearing a black Celine suit and her sporting a black lace Hanae Mori gown—held hands, talked to a few people and then headed out together.

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

The Golden Globes is one of many events Timothée and Kylie have attended with one another since they first sparked romance rumors last spring. They've also been spotted at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in November as well as a Beyoncé concert and the US Open in September. And Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 23, months with ex Travis Scott—secretly attended Timothee's Wonka premiere last month.

To see more couples at the 2024 Golden Globes, keep reading. And to see the list of winners and red carpet fashion from the big night, click here and here.

- Reporting by Olivia Modarelli

For a full recap of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on E!.

