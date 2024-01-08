Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA-Packed Date Night at the 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes!

Rise and shine and learn more about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's date night at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The Kardashians star, 26, and the actor, 28, were among the many celebrity couples to attend the 81st annual award show in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, and fans were keeping up with all their sugary sweet moments.

While they didn't walk the red carpet together, Timothée—who was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy motion picture for his performance in Wonka—and Kylie did sit together inside the Beverly Hilton. The Dune star and the makeup mogul posed for pictures at their table, with him giving her a peck on the cheek in one of the snaps.

And this wasn't the only PDA they showed that evening. As seen in a video shared on social media, Kylie played with a necklace Timothée was wearing as they chatted at their seats, and he then leaned in for a kiss. Some viewers also speculated that she told him "I love you" at one point.