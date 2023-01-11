Julia Garner Is Reinventing the Pixie Cut Alongside Husband Mark Foster at 2023 Golden Globes

Julia Garner and husband Mark Foster stunned at the 2023 Golden Globes, where the actress is nominated twice—for her roles in Inventing Anna and the final season of Ozark.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jan 11, 2023 12:51 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCouplesShowsCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Jeremy Pope - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Julia Garner is serving pixie-chic at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Inventing Anna star and husband Mark Foster make it looks effortless during their arrival at The Beverly Hilton. Julia donned a bubble-gum pink dress and a pixie cut, while the Foster the People singer opted for a sleek black suit. (See all the stars arrive at the Golden Globes here.)

At the Jan. 10 ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, Julia is up for two awards. The 28-year-old is nominated Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her turn as fake Heiress Anna Delvey—a.k.a. Anna Sorokin—in Inventing Anna. Meanwhile she's also up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series for her role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark.

Following the nominations in December 2022, Julia took to Instagram to show her excitement. "Posting a few days late but still over the moon about this," the Ozark star captioned her Dec. 20 post showing her characters in both Ozark and Inventing Anna. "Thank you so much @goldenglobes!!! See you soon. XO."

 

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Since Julia's breakout role on the Netflix drama, the musician—whom The Assistant actress married in late 2019—has served her plus one on the red carpet, turning award shows into date nights.

In fact, while accepting her first Best Supporting Actress in a Drama award for Ozark in 2019, just months before she wed, Julia gave Mark a sweet shoutout, referring to him as "the love of my life."

And while the pair largely keep their sweet romance low key, Julia recently shared a social media tribute on honor of their third wedding anniversary. She posted a rare photo of her and her hubby holding hands while the actress carried a bouquet of white, captioning the Dec. 27 Instagram post, "3 years today."

To which the singer commented, "my sweet bride," alongside a kissing face emoji.

Now, to see all the couples on the 2023 Golden Globes carpet, keep scrolling.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner & Mark Foster
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Malcolm McRae & Anya Taylor-Joy
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Julius Tennon & Viola Davis
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Thomas Kail & Michelle Williams
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah & Eddie Redmayne
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jay Ellis & Nina Senicar
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell & Gigi Paris
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Eddie Murphy & Paige Butche
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Nina Senicar & Jay Ellis
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Paul W. Downs & Lucia Aniello
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo & Raul Domingo
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Aleena Miller & Noel Miller
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Judge Judy Slams Prince Harry's Spare Amid Royal Family Drama