See Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt's Groundbreaking Devil Wears Prada Reunion at Golden Globes 2024

With so many stars in the building for the 2024 Golden Globes, it's never a given that old friends and co-workers are going to have time to mingle, or that they'll even see each other across a crowded red carpet.
But celebrity finds a way.
In fact, Meryl Streep had a jolly reunion with her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, nary a withering gaze in sight as the pair embraced inside the Beverly Hilton during the star-studded Jan. 7 ceremony.
While this talented duo may have met as veteran acting legend and promising young ingenue when Streep played formidable Runway editor in chief Miranda Priestly, the boss of Blunt's hungry (on multiple levels) and stylish assistant Emily Charlton, but they reunited as nominees: Streep was up for her scene-stealing supporting turn on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, while Blunt was a nominee for her supporting role as the wife of the titular physicist in Oppenheimer.
And although Streep and Blunt both lost out on their individual awards—Streep to The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Blunt to The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph—Oppenheimer was a big winner at the Globes, even securing the coveted Best Picture Drama.
But the real winners of the night were movie and TV viewers, who got a chance to see truly groundbreaking reunions with stars from their favorite series or films, like The Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz, as well as Streep and her Mamma Mia co-star Amanda Seyfried.
