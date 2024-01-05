Trista Sutter Reveals What Husband Ryan Sutter Really Said at Golden Bachelor Wedding

Bachelor Nation's Trista Sutter set the record straight on what husband Ryan Sutter whispered in her ear during Gerry Turner's Golden Bachelor wedding vows to Theresa Nist.

Trista Sutter is clearing the air about her husband Ryan Sutter's viral moment during The Golden Wedding.

On Jan. 4, Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner promised to make his bride Theresa Nist "the happiest woman on Earth" during their televised nuptials. Just as the 72-year-old recited his vows, the camera cut to Ryan whispering into Trista's ear as they sat in the crowd with their fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

The subtle interaction caught the attention of viewers, with one speculating on social media that Ryan had made a snarky remark about how "that's not gonna happen" to Trista, who he married in 2003 after falling in love on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.

So, what did he actually say? As Trista explained, it's a case of "lip reading mistakes."

"Since I was the one to whom Ryan was speaking, I can clarify," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 5. "He said 'the second happiest.'"

Trista shared further details of the blink-and-you'll-miss-it exchange on her Instagram Stories, noting that it was simply Ryan's way of "saying I love you" to her.

"Someone on Twitter that has nothing better to do with their time is speculating that Ryan said something negative," she continued. "When, of course, he didn't."

Describing her husband of 20 years as a man with "the purest heart," Trista said the truth is that Ryan loves Gerry and Theresa.

"It was a beautiful wedding and we were there to support them," the OG Bachelorette added. "They're part of our Bachelor Nation family."

Disney/James Clark

Indeed, Bachelor Nation was out in full force at the California wedding. In addition to Trista and Ryan—whose kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14, served as their plus-onesKaitlyn BristoweTayshia AdamsMichelle YoungRaven Gates, Zach ShallcrossKaity Biggar, Wells Adams and Dean Unglert were also in attendance.

In fact, Bachelor in Pardise's Brayden Bowers and The Bachelor alum Christina Mandrell got engaged during the cocktail hour before the ceremony. "For the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone I can be myself with unapologetically," Brayden told Christina. "I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

To see all the Bachelor Nation stars at The Golden Wedding, keep reading.

