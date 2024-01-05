Trista Sutter Reveals What Husband Ryan Sutter Really Said at Golden Bachelor Wedding

Watch : The Golden Wedding: All the MUST-SEE Moments!

Trista Sutter is clearing the air about her husband Ryan Sutter's viral moment during The Golden Wedding.

On Jan. 4, Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner promised to make his bride Theresa Nist "the happiest woman on Earth" during their televised nuptials. Just as the 72-year-old recited his vows, the camera cut to Ryan whispering into Trista's ear as they sat in the crowd with their fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

The subtle interaction caught the attention of viewers, with one speculating on social media that Ryan had made a snarky remark about how "that's not gonna happen" to Trista, who he married in 2003 after falling in love on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.

So, what did he actually say? As Trista explained, it's a case of "lip reading mistakes."

"Since I was the one to whom Ryan was speaking, I can clarify," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 5. "He said 'the second happiest.'"