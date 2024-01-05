Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Revealed: See Where Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Will Sit

Before the 2024 Golden Globes begin on Jan. 7, see where Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Robert De Niro, Danielle Brooks and more stars will sit at the event.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 05, 2024 6:42 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Leonardo DiCaprioGolden GlobesCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Pull up a chair and get a look at the seating arrangements for the 2024 Golden Globes.

With the award show only a few days away, fans are getting their first peek at where some of the nominees and presenters will be sitting. And let's just say there's a lot of star-power packed into these tables. 

As seen in photos and videos shared Jan. 5, Barbie's America FerreraGreta GerwigMargo RobbieRyan Gosling and Issa Rae will be joined by Killers of the Flower Moon'Martin ScorseseLeonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. Rounding out the celeb-filled table are The Color Purple's Oprah WinfreyDanielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino.

And they're hoping their films take home a trophy or two. Barbie leads the movie nominees with nine nods followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon follow closely behind with seven apiece, and Danielle and Fantasia are both nominated for their performances in The Color Purple (see the full list of nominees here).

photos
2004 Golden Globes Red Carpet Throwback 

As for TV's big contenders, Succession is at the front of the pack with nine nods while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building each have five.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, and fans can watch the ceremony on CBS starting at 8 p.m. EST.   

Didn't score an invite? Keep reading to see pictures of some of the seating charts and décor for the event.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

A Star-Studded Seating Arrangement

Viewers will find stars from Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Color Purple at this table, including America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

VIP Table

And they aren't the only big names who will find their seats here. Other photos and videos show that Issa Rae and Lily Gladstone will be sitting at the table, too.

Matthew Taplinger/CBS Via Getty Images

From Barbie Land to The Beverly Hilton

Come on, Barbie. Let's go party at the Golden Globes!

Matthew Taplinger/CBS Via Getty Images

A Dynamic Duo

Can we pull up a chair next to these two?

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

A-list Attendees

Seriosuly, how do we score a seat at this table?

Michael Buckner for Penske Media

Dazzling Decor

The center pieces consist of bouquets of roses surrounded by bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cheers to the Big Night

Let's raise a glass to the 2024 Golden Globes!

Trending Stories

1

Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

2

See Trista Sutter's Kids All Grown Up At Golden Bachelor Vows

3

Jesse Palmer Rushes From Golden Wedding as Wife Prepares to Give Birth

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

2

See Trista Sutter's Kids All Grown Up At Golden Bachelor Vows

3

Jesse Palmer Rushes From Golden Wedding as Wife Prepares to Give Birth

4

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Has Anxiety Over Driving

5

Natalia Grace’s Adoptive Mom Kristine Barnett Breaks Her Silence