Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Revealed: See Where Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Will Sit

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Pull up a chair and get a look at the seating arrangements for the 2024 Golden Globes.

With the award show only a few days away, fans are getting their first peek at where some of the nominees and presenters will be sitting. And let's just say there's a lot of star-power packed into these tables.

As seen in photos and videos shared Jan. 5, Barbie's America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Margo Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae will be joined by Killers of the Flower Moon's Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. Rounding out the celeb-filled table are The Color Purple's Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino.

And they're hoping their films take home a trophy or two. Barbie leads the movie nominees with nine nods followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon follow closely behind with seven apiece, and Danielle and Fantasia are both nominated for their performances in The Color Purple (see the full list of nominees here).