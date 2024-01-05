Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction During Wedding to Gerry Turner

During Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding, the strap of her bridal gown snapped off. However, without missing a beat, the two continued to exchange vows and seal their union with a kiss.

Theresa Nist didn't let her wedding gown mishap be a thorn in her side.

The Golden Bachelor star looked like a blushing bride, wearing an off-the-shoulder sequins dress from Badgley Mischka to marry Gerry Turner on Jan. 4.

However, during the couple's enchanting televised ceremony, one of Theresa's straps broke off at some point during a commercial break and dangled on the side of her dress.

As for the rest of the reality TV star's design? It featured a plunging neckline and fitted bodice that featured all-over sequins. Theresa's mermaid silhouette gown also included a voluminous tulle train with sparkly embellishments.

Luckily for the bride, she didn't let her wardrobe malfunction spoil the moment as she and Gerry, 72, continued to exchange vows.

"We laugh until we cry," Theresa said. "We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway. I promise to be your calm in the storm... but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."

photos
All the Bachelor Nation Members at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Golden Bachelor Wedding

Gerry also shared his own heartwarming vows.

"I know I've found a full partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us," he noted. "I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on earth."

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

He continued, "I promise to choose you every day as the one I love and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the 'I love yous' by day and whisper them softly at night."

Disney/James Clark

The pair's fairytale wedding included a star-studded Bachelor Nation guest-list, including Kaitlyn BristoweTayshia AdamsMichelle Young, Raven Gates, Wells Adams and Trista Sutter.

Plus, Theresa and Gerry's Golden Bachelor family also got a front row seat to their ceremony, including Susan Noles, who officiated their wedding. 

Keep reading to see the Bachelor Nation stars who attending the newlyweds' ceremony, as well as behind-the-scenes moments.

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Disney/Eric McCandless

Susan Noles, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

Disney/Eric McCandless

Joan Vassos, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/James Clark

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Disney/James Clark

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers

Disney/James Clark

Tayshia Adams and Natascha Hardee

Disney/James Clark

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Disney/James Clark

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Disney/Eric McCandless

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter with their kids Blakesley and Maxwell

Disney/James Clark

Ben Higgins

Disney/James Clark

Ashley Iaconetti

Disney/James Clark

Patty James

Disney/James Clark

Kenny Braasch

Disney/James Clark

Mari Pepin

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter, Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/Eric McCandless

Patty James, Nancy Hulkower, Anna Zalk and Joan Vassos

Instagram

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Instagram

Joey Graziadei, Jack Leius and Michelle Young

Instagram

Trista Sutter

Instagram

Molly Mesnick, Ashley Iaconetti, Trista Sutter and Desiree Siegfried

Instagram

Raven Gates, Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Bell

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Instagram

Raven Gates and Wells Adams

Instagram

Caelynn Bell

