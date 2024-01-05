Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction During Wedding to Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist didn't let her wedding gown mishap be a thorn in her side.
The Golden Bachelor star looked like a blushing bride, wearing an off-the-shoulder sequins dress from Badgley Mischka to marry Gerry Turner on Jan. 4.
However, during the couple's enchanting televised ceremony, one of Theresa's straps broke off at some point during a commercial break and dangled on the side of her dress.
As for the rest of the reality TV star's design? It featured a plunging neckline and fitted bodice that featured all-over sequins. Theresa's mermaid silhouette gown also included a voluminous tulle train with sparkly embellishments.
Luckily for the bride, she didn't let her wardrobe malfunction spoil the moment as she and Gerry, 72, continued to exchange vows.
"We laugh until we cry," Theresa said. "We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway. I promise to be your calm in the storm... but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."
Gerry also shared his own heartwarming vows.
"I know I've found a full partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us," he noted. "I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on earth."
He continued, "I promise to choose you every day as the one I love and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the 'I love yous' by day and whisper them softly at night."
The pair's fairytale wedding included a star-studded Bachelor Nation guest-list, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Michelle Young, Raven Gates, Wells Adams and Trista Sutter.
Plus, Theresa and Gerry's Golden Bachelor family also got a front row seat to their ceremony, including Susan Noles, who officiated their wedding.
