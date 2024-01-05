Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction During Wedding to Gerry Turner

Watch : The Golden Wedding: All the MUST-SEE Moments!

Theresa Nist didn't let her wedding gown mishap be a thorn in her side.

The Golden Bachelor star looked like a blushing bride, wearing an off-the-shoulder sequins dress from Badgley Mischka to marry Gerry Turner on Jan. 4.

However, during the couple's enchanting televised ceremony, one of Theresa's straps broke off at some point during a commercial break and dangled on the side of her dress.

As for the rest of the reality TV star's design? It featured a plunging neckline and fitted bodice that featured all-over sequins. Theresa's mermaid silhouette gown also included a voluminous tulle train with sparkly embellishments.

Luckily for the bride, she didn't let her wardrobe malfunction spoil the moment as she and Gerry, 72, continued to exchange vows.

"We laugh until we cry," Theresa said. "We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway. I promise to be your calm in the storm... but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."