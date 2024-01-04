Why Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Is Considering Ozempic After She Gives Birth to Twins

Watch : Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex of Twins

Kailyn Lowry wants to give Ozempic a shot.

The Teen Mom 2 alum—who is expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with partner Elijah Scott—revealed that after she gives birth she's considering using the Type 2 diabetes medication that's been touted as a weight-loss drug.

"How hard it is to lose weight as an adult? F--k my life, I'm scared," Kailyn said in a pre-recorded episode of her and Vee Rivera's Baby Mamas No Drama podcast on Jan. 2. "I'm ready for 2024 because I need to get Ozempic shots or something."

The former reality TV star—who got a "mommy makeover" in 2016 and considered another one in 2018—admitted she would also undergo plastic surgery again.

"It was the best decision I ever made," Kailyn noted of her past body procedures. "The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids."

The 31-year-old is a mom to five sons: Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and Elijah also privately welcomed son Rio, 13 months, last year.