Why Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Is Considering Ozempic After She Gives Birth to Twins

Kailyn Lowry wants to give Ozempic a shot.
The Teen Mom 2 alum—who is expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with partner Elijah Scott—revealed that after she gives birth she's considering using the Type 2 diabetes medication that's been touted as a weight-loss drug.
"How hard it is to lose weight as an adult? F--k my life, I'm scared," Kailyn said in a pre-recorded episode of her and Vee Rivera's Baby Mamas No Drama podcast on Jan. 2. "I'm ready for 2024 because I need to get Ozempic shots or something."
The former reality TV star—who got a "mommy makeover" in 2016 and considered another one in 2018—admitted she would also undergo plastic surgery again.
"It was the best decision I ever made," Kailyn noted of her past body procedures. "The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids."
The 31-year-old is a mom to five sons: Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and Elijah also privately welcomed son Rio, 13 months, last year.
Although Kailyn said she would go under the knife again, she's not sure she's a good candidate just yet.
"I'd have to lose weight before they would even consider me for it," she explained, noting that complications can increase if person's body mass index (BMI) is above a certain level. "Before my mommy makeover, I had to get a bunch of tests and then a doctor had to approve that I was in healthy condition."
And despite all of that, the former MTV star still experienced issues.
"I almost needed a blood transfusion during my surgery," she said. "I've been anemic ever since. Like, I've never not been anemic since 2016."
Although Kailyn's plans to use Ozempic or get another mommy makeover aren't set in stone, she's certain about having a breast reduction "no matter what."
Of course, Kailyn isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss her desire to use Ozempic.