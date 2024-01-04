Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Date Night Is Nothing But Net

Dribble on over to see these sweet photos from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's date night.
The singer, 31, and the music producer, 35, attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3.
For the outing, Selena wore a black and ivory faux leather trench coat from Ronny Kobo over a black top and matching pants. She accessorized her look with silver boots and hoop earrings. As for Benny, he sported a floral print jacket from ERL over a white T-shirt and coordinating pants. He completed his look by layering on a series of gold chains and adding a pair of white shoes.
As Selena and Benny sat courtside, they showed some subtle PDA. The Only Murders in the Building actress was seen resting her head on his shoulder while the record label founder was spotted planting a kiss on her hand—proving that this team is going strong.
While their date night seemed to be a slam dunk, it's not the only time fans have gotten a glimpse inside their romance.
Earlier this week, Benny posted a picture of Selena sitting at an outdoor patio. And just before New Year's Eve, Selena uploaded a snap of them sharing an embrace.
Followers have also gotten peeks at their trip to an art exhibit, her "B" ring and their time in New York, with Selena posting a photo of them kissing in NYC.
And if you love their relationship like a love song baby, keep reading to see more pics of their romance.