Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Date Night Is Nothing But Net

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco scored courtside seats for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat in L.A., and they showed some subtle PDA during their date.

Watch: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Posted Their Most Cuddly Photo

Dribble on over to see these sweet photos from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's date night.

The singer, 31, and the music producer, 35, attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3. 

For the outing, Selena wore a black and ivory faux leather trench coat from Ronny Kobo over a black top and matching pants. She accessorized her look with silver boots and hoop earrings. As for Benny, he sported a floral print jacket from ERL over a white T-shirt and coordinating pants. He completed his look by layering on a series of gold chains and adding a pair of white shoes.

As Selena and Benny sat courtside, they showed some subtle PDA. The Only Murders in the Building actress was seen resting her head on his shoulder while the record label founder was spotted planting a kiss on her hand—proving that this team is going strong.

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

While their date night seemed to be a slam dunk, it's not the only time fans have gotten a glimpse inside their romance.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Benny posted a picture of Selena sitting at an outdoor patio. And just before New Year's Eve, Selena uploaded a snap of them sharing an embrace

Followers have also gotten peeks at their trip to an art exhibit, her "B" ring and their time in New York, with Selena posting a photo of them kissing in NYC.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

And if you love their relationship like a love song baby, keep reading to see more pics of their romance.  

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat in L.A. on Jan. 3, 2024.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

