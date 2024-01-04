Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Shares Glimpse Into Their Romance

Watch : Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Posted Their Most Cuddly Photo

Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.

In fact, the music producer let that be known when he posted cozy-looking photos of the "Same Old Love" singer all bundled up during a wintery day out. As on his Instagram Stories Jan. 2, Selena was wrapped up in a thick gray coat while seated underneath a red umbrella at an outdoor patio.

The 31-year-old was pictured flashing a smile in one image, while she bashfully covered her face with her hands in another candid snapshot.

Benny, 35, did not include a caption, though he followed up the pictures with images of a garden and confetti following a New Year's Eve party.

The sweet posts come nearly a month after Selena went public with the "Eastside" artist, calling him her "absolute everything."

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 7. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."