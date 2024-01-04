Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Shares Glimpse Into Their Romance

Selena Gomez's new flame Benny Blanco shared an intimate glimpse into their romance, posting never-before-seen photos of the "Rare" singer. .

Watch: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Posted Their Most Cuddly Photo

Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.

In fact, the music producer let that be known when he posted cozy-looking photos of the "Same Old Love" singer all bundled up during a wintery day out. As on his Instagram Stories Jan. 2, Selena was wrapped up in a thick gray coat while seated underneath a red umbrella at an outdoor patio.

The 31-year-old was pictured flashing a smile in one image, while she bashfully covered her face with her hands in another candid snapshot.

Benny, 35, did not include a caption, though he followed up the pictures with images of a garden and confetti following a New Year's Eve party.

The sweet posts come nearly a month after Selena went public with the "Eastside" artist, calling him her "absolute everything."

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 7. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

The Only Murders in the Building star later proved that she and Benny run the same course, snapping a photo of herself wearing a bejeweled ring baring her man's initial.

 

Instagram/Benny Blanco

Since then, the couple haven't been shy with PDA. Selena posted a black-and-white photo of herself locking lips with Benny on Dec. 14, before dropping snaps of the pair cuddling inside an art installation two weeks later. On New Year's Eve, she capped off 2023 with a pic of Benny kissing her neck as he wrapped his arms around her shoulders.

When you're ready, come and check out their road to romance below:

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

