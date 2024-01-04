Zac Efron Reveals His First Kiss and Why It Was the Start of Something New

Watch : Ashley Tisdale "Never" Thought Zac Efron Was Hot

You could say that Zac Efron was soaring, flying when he had his first kiss.

After all, the High School Musical alum had a bird's eye view to the ground below during the romantic milestone. As he recalled, the smooch happened while he was in a tree house.

"We played spin the bottle," Zac shared in a W interview published on Jan. 3. "It was her birthday, and a bunch of us climbed up to the tree house. There were candles—it was pretty cool."

Although the 36-year-old—who previously dated High School Musical castmate Vanessa Hudgens and model Sami Miro—was tight-lipped on the identity of the girl in question, he did not shy away from naming his celebrity crush.

"Tia Carrere from Wayne's World," he told the publication. "I loved her. She just seemed like a rock star."

Another one of Zac's guilty pleasures growing up? Wrestling. While he and his brother Dylan Efron were banned from watching it on TV at home, he admitted that the pair "snuck it" in.