Fans Think Taylor Swift’s Resurfaced 2009 Interview Proves Travis Kelce Is End Game

Perhaps Taylor Swift does belong with Travis Kelce forevermore.

Swifties uncovered one of the singer's old interviews that shows she has long been looking for a romance that seems eerily similar to the one she now has with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

When asked if she'd need to date someone who is at "a similar level of success," Taylor told Glamour in 2009 that "it's more a question of confidence."

"I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control," the then-19-year-old confessed. "It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."

When envisioning what a relationship would look like for her, Taylor explained it's "always going to be long-distance" for her because of her jet-setting career.

"I'll by flying to see him and flying him places to see me," she shared. "It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"